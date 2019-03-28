Current Salon & Color Bar Named One of the Best Hair Salons in Loudoun County
03/28/2019 | 12:55pm EDT
ASHBURN, Va., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Salon & Color Bar has once again been named a must-visit salon in Loudoun County! The salon was voted one of the BEST Hair Salons in the 2019 Best of Loudoun reader poll, conducted by the Loudoun Times-Mirror.
“We are so honored to live in and serve such an amazing and supportive community! Thank you so much to everyone that voted,” said Nese Altas, Co-Owner and Lead Stylist. “From color and cuts to hair botox and cosmetic treatments, it has always been our goal to deliver nothing but the very best techniques and service to our customers.”
“We work hard to make our salon a fun, high-energy experience for our clients, and we couldn’t do that without an incredible team; our front desk coordinators, our assistants and our stylists,” said Ryan Mallard, Co-Owner and Managing Director. “We are honored to have some of the most talented staff in the Northern Virginia area. They consistently amaze us with their commitment to excellence and passion for the industry.”
Now located in One Loudoun, Current Salon has flourished since its expansion in 2017. From its modern design to its undeniably close-knit team, Current Salon continues to redefine what a hair salon should be and demonstrates that it isn’t just a business... it’s a culture of excellence.
ABOUT CURRENT SALON & COLOR BAR: Current Salon & Color Bar remains committed to providing exceptional service and to assembling a team of the very best talent Northern Virginia has to offer. Since opening its doors in 2012, the salon has been consistently recognized as one of the top hair salons in the Washington, DC metro area. Its team of award-winning stylists offer contemporary and traditional cuts, styling, conditioning and color treatments, waxing, threading, and makeup and bridal services. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.currentbynese.com or call 703-724-9444.