Current Salon & Color Bar Named One of the Best Hair Salons in Loudoun County

ASHBURN, Va., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Salon & Color Bar has once again been named a must-visit salon in Loudoun County! The salon was voted one of the BEST Hair Salons in the 2019 Best of Loudoun reader poll, conducted by the Loudoun Times-Mirror.



“We are so honored to live in and serve such an amazing and supportive community! Thank you so much to everyone that voted,” said Nese Altas, Co-Owner and Lead Stylist. “From color and cuts to hair botox and cosmetic treatments, it has always been our goal to deliver nothing but the very best techniques and service to our customers.”

After opening its doors in 2012, Current Salon wasted no time attracting a large following in the Loudoun area. It is home to award-winning stylists who specialize in contemporary and traditional cuts ; styling; conditioning and color treatments including balayage , ombre , sombre and babylights ; waxing and threading ; and bridal and makeup services .

“We work hard to make our salon a fun, high-energy experience for our clients, and we couldn’t do that without an incredible team; our front desk coordinators, our assistants and our stylists,” said Ryan Mallard, Co-Owner and Managing Director. “We are honored to have some of the most talented staff in the Northern Virginia area. They consistently amaze us with their commitment to excellence and passion for the industry.”



Now located in One Loudoun , Current Salon has flourished since its expansion in 2017. From its modern design to its undeniably close-knit team, Current Salon continues to redefine what a hair salon should be and demonstrates that it isn’t just a business... it’s a culture of excellence.

To keep up with the latest news, be sure to follow Current Salon on Facebook and Instagram (@currentsalon)!