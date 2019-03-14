Currie & Brown : announces the appointment of director of property and development services for Australia

14 March 2019

Currie & Brown is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Sells as director of property and development services for Australia. Andrew has over 20 years' consultancy experience in project management and planning and property appraisal.

Having joined Currie & Brown in 2008, Andrew is highly experienced in leading and managing a wide range of property feasibility, business case, land disposal and public and community facilities development projects for local, state and federal government bodies.

Andrew Wigg, regional managing director of Australia and South Asia at Currie & Brown, said: 'Andrew has developed a broad and deep skillset across different sectors. His significant achievements have been recognised and I congratulate him on his recent promotion.'

Commenting on his appointment, Andrew said: 'Currie & Brown has robust capabilities, a deep pool of talent and strong client base. I am excited to work with our team as we enter the next stage of our growth.'