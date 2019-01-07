Currie & Brown : strengthens Northern Ireland team

07 January 2019

Currie & Brown has formed a new management team, led by John Murray and Jim Gillen, for its Northern Ireland business. With over 32 years' experience in the construction industry, John has worked for the business for 24 years, with spells in its Manchester, Belfast and Dublin offices, becoming a director in 2008. With expertise in cost and commercial management, John has wide-ranging experience working for both private and public sector clients.

Jim rejoins the business to work alongside John in the management of the Belfast office. He has over 28 years' cost consultancy experience within the local construction market, providing cost and commercial management services from initial feasibility to final account, as well as procurement advice for both infrastructure and building projects.

Welcoming the appointments, Alan Manuel, chief operating officer for UK and Europe at Currie & Brown, said: 'These appointments are a key part of Currie & Brown's objective to further strengthen our Northern Ireland business. Our clients will benefit from their experience of working in the region on a variety of public and private sector projects.'