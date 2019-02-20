Curtis Engine Celebrates 75 Years of Power Generation Service, Positions Itself for Significant Technology Advances

Curtis
Engine & Equipment Co., Inc. (Curtis Engine), provider of
world-class power generation equipment sales and service and an
authorized Mid-Atlantic distributor for MTU
Onsite Energy, is celebrating 75 years of meeting the needs of
commercial, institutional, government and other mission-critical
facilities in the Mid-Atlantic region.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005122/en/
Curtis Engine is unique in the region because it focuses solely on power
generation for facilities that have critical demands for continuity
of operations, despite the ever-present threat of power outages, natural
disasters or other causes for power failure. These customers
include healthcare
facilities, data
centers, educational
institutions, as well as federal,
state and local government operations.
The firm is known in the region for its expertise in handling complex
installations of large generator sets. The recent completion of the Midtown
Center-Fannie Mae Headquarters complex in Washington, DC is one
example of Curtis Engine’s proficiency in installing large-scale power
back-up systems for mission-critical operations. Other high-profile
projects include Prince George’s County Medical Center, Reagan
National Airport, and Johns
Hopkins University Data Center.
Curtis Engine President and CEO Trip Harrison says, “We were founded in
1944 and remain locally-owned and operated. Even though the technology
of our business has changed phenomenally in the past 75 years, one facet
of our success is the hard-working men and women that enable us to
improve the reliability and efficiency of our customers’ equipment and
operations.”
Adds Harrison, “Another key to our longevity is what we call ‘The
Curtis Engine Difference.’ We are power generation specialists and
our culture attracts power generation professionals. We are right-sized
to partner with our customers, and our staff members are as
service-oriented as they are technical experts.”
Another Curtis Engine advantage is its 10-year partnership with MTU
Onsite Energy (a brand of Rolls-Royce
Power Systems). In 2008, the former Katolight, MTU, Detroit Diesel,
and Spectrum brands were combined under the MTU Onsite Energy brand and
Curtis Engine was selected as an exclusive distributor of its power
generation systems for the Mid-Atlantic region. MTU Onsite Energy is a
global manufacturer of complete power system solutions, from diesel
generator sets for mission critical and standby power applications to
continuous gas engines for combined heat and power (CHP) projects.
About Curtis Engine & Equipment Co., Inc.
Founded in 1944, Curtis
Engine & Equipment Co., Inc. (Curtis Engine) is
a highly-specialized provider of world-class power generation equipment
sales and service for healthcare facilities, educational institutions,
government agencies, data centers and other mission-critical facilities.
The company is unique in the Mid-Atlantic region because it focuses
solely on power generation for commercial, institutional and government
customers, offering a full range of distributed power generation
equipment from leading manufacturers such as MTU
Onsite Energy (a division of Rolls-Royce Power Systems) and ASCO
Power Technologies.
Curtis Engine is committed to employing military veterans, and the
in-depth training program and “work hard/play hard” family-centered
culture attracts and retains an exceptional customer-centric technical
staff.
For more information, visit https://www.curtisengine.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005122/en/