Curtis Glovier, Recent CEO of PENSCO and Former Managing Director at Fortress, Joins Star Mountain as a Senior Advisor

02/14/2020 | 05:11pm EST

 

Star Mountain Capital, LLC (“Star Mountain”), a specialized investment manager focused on the large and underserved U.S. lower middle-market (companies that generally have between $10 million and $200 million in annual revenues) is pleased to announce that Curtis A. Glovier has joined as a strategic personal investor and Senior Advisor. Mr. Glovier will assist Star Mountain with deal sourcing, additional industry-focused underwriting expertise as well as portfolio management support to both add value and help protect capital in an aligned manner with Star Mountain’s portfolio companies and investors.

“We are delighted to have another senior executive with 30 years of investment, investment banking and CEO-level operating experience be aligned with us, broadening our value-add capabilities in helping grow established smaller businesses across the U.S.,” said Brett Hickey, Star Mountain Capital Founder & CEO. “Curtis has tremendous industry insights and relationships which we believe will further add value to our team, our investors and the portfolio companies we invest in.”

“Star Mountain has built a distinctive business to address the challenges and opportunities of the lower middle-market where I believe some of the most compelling investment return opportunities are available,” said Curtis Glovier, “I am delighted to be an aligned investor and part of Star Mountain’s comprehensive team.”

Prior to being the Chairman and CEO of PENSCO Trust Company (approximately $15 billion in assets under custody) and a founding Board Member of Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB with current market capitalization of approximately $1 billion), Mr. Glovier’s experience includes being a Managing Director and Investment Committee Member of various funds affiliated with Fortress Investment Group (now owned by Japan-based Softbank) and a private equity focused Managing Director at Nassau Capital, managing $2.5 billion on behalf of Princeton University. Mr. Glovier also worked in M&A and leveraged finance at Goldman Sachs and was a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group.

Mr. Glovier is currently a board member for The Retirement Industry Trust Association.

Mr. Glovier received a B.A. in Economics, cum laude, from Princeton University, and an M.B.A. as a Palmer Scholar from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also spent time in Australia on a Rotary International Fellowship, receiving a Masters of Economics from James Cook University and acting as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United States.

ABOUT STAR MOUNTAIN

Investing in the Growth Engine of America ® – Star Mountain Capital is a data-driven asset management firm focused on investing in the large and underserved U.S. lower middle-market of companies with typically between $10 million and $200 million of annual revenues. Star Mountain’s distinctive business includes its Collaborative Ecosystem ® powered by custom-built technology platform. Having invested in the U.S. lower middle market since 2001, Star Mountain’s team brings proven, large market resources to smaller businesses as a value-added lender and investment partner. Star Mountain was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work by Crain’s New York Business and Pensions & Investments.

As part of its ESG, Star Mountain’s Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focuses on improving lives through economic development, including job creation, health & wellness and cancer research. Notable missions include helping match veterans and women with high quality small and medium-sized business career opportunities across the country, including within Star Mountain’s portfolio which in aggregate represents over 200 companies.

Note: This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase interests in any investment product. Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he / she / it will experience a certain level of results if Star Mountain is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement, testimonial endorsement, recommendation or referral of Star Mountain or its representatives by any of its clients or any other third party. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based exclusively on information prepared and / or submitted by the recognized advisor. Moreover, with regard to all performance information contained herein, directly or indirectly, if any, readers should note that past results are not indicative of future results. The description and the selection methodologies of each award and recognition are subjective and will vary.


© Business Wire 2020
