Curtis Mathes Grow Lights has Secured a Distribution Facility for the Harvester

09/01/2020 | 07:06am EDT

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL), has secured a distribution center in Raleigh, North Carolina to more expeditiously serve commercial and retail horticultural clients. CMGL's award-winning, ETL-certified Harvester® utilizes a proprietary phosphor for a true full spectrum delivery that is equipped with supplemental red LEDs to ensure the highest quality and maximum yields for flowering plants.  Harvester® LEDs also feature specialized optics to tighten delivery and concentrate more photons on the target crop.

"With the emergence of CMGL's expanded affiliate and online retail programs, having a centralized distribution center with locations in both Texas and North Carolina will greatly reduce the time needed to get Harvesters® to our horticultural clients," remarked Robert Manes, CMGL's COO, "We currently have clients producing north of 1.6g/W using the Harvester® and now we have the ability to facilitate this level of performance to new clients faster than ever before; it's a very exciting time for us."

We are truly grateful for the support of TLED shareholders. Please join the conversation on our TLED supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/lightenginedesign. The company diligently posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJhCXtYw55eLRkkiSDZQFQ).

About Light Engine Design Corp. (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.ledesigncorp.com / www.cmgrowlights.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Light Engine Design Corp.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-grow-lights-has-secured-a-distribution-facility-for-the-harvester-301121531.html

SOURCE Light Engine Design Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
