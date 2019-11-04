Log in
Curve : Launches First Purely Mobile Offering With Samsung Pay

11/04/2019 | 03:06am EST

Samsung users now able to pay with any card through the Samsung Pay app

Curve, the Over-The-Top banking platform that consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and an even smarter app, has launched its first purely mobile offering with Samsung Pay.

Curve’s unique proposition as a banking platform allows customers to link their Samsung Pay account to any Mastercard and Visa debit or credit card, offering close to 100% acceptance of card coverage, and greater flexibility when making payments.

Samsung users who sign up will also benefit from Curve’s supercharged features such as Go-Back-In-Time, 1% instant Curve Cash and killer foreign exchange rates every time they use their Curve card through Samsung Pay.

“To be able to offer Curve’s unique all-your-cards-in-one benefits to customers of one of the world’s biggest brands is a fantastic opportunity to cement Curve as the ultimate way to manage all your finances,” said Diego Rivas, Curve’s Head of Product - OS. “It’s fantastic that Samsung customers will be able to take advantage of all the features of Curve, and we are happy to invite customers of more banks to the Samsung platform,” he added.

With Samsung Pay every transaction is easy and convenient. Samsung Pay uses NFC making the user experience seamless. Users can launch Samsung Pay with a simple swipe from the bottom edge of their screen to bring up the last used credit, debit or prepaid card, use their iris, pin or fingerprint to prove their identity, and tap their device on a payment terminal to make a payment. Samsung Pay allows customers to use contactless payment for transactions over £30 (subject to merchant policies).

Curve’s Samsung Pay integration is yet another important milestone on a jam-packed product roadmap for the all-your-cards-in-one business, which is growing its customer base at a phenomenal rate. It is another huge step for the fintech and a clear indication of its ambitions as it scales-up throughout Europe and into the US in 2020.

In September Curve became the fastest startup in history to raise £4M in crowdfunding. After initially smashing its £1M target in under five minutes, the round was eventually closed around £6M after being massively oversubscribed. In July Curve closed its series B funding round, valuing the business at a quarter of a billion dollars. The company has also announced proposed US expansion and has an imminent new product announcement.

ENDS

About Curve

Curve is an over-the-top banking platform, consolidating all your cards and accounts into one smart card and even smarter app.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com/uk/


© Business Wire 2019
