Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Curve : Launches Google Pay Integration, Enabling G Pay to Work With All Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:06am EST

Millions of Android users now able to connect all their accounts with Curve

UK Customers of Curve, the Over-The-Top Banking Platform that consolidates multiple cards and accounts into one smart card and an even smarter app, can now connect all their accounts and pay using Curve with Google Pay (G Pay).

This means that, for the first time ever, Curve customers in the UK can pay with their Android smart watch as well as a huge range of devices from the likes of Google, Acer, Huawei, HTC, Samsung, LG, Sony Ericsson and Motorola.

The new feature is enabled by Curve’s unique ability to consolidate all of your bank cards into a single Curve card. This means that once you register your Curve card with Google Pay, your Google Pay app will now work with all the banks and cards in the world on the Mastercard or Visa networks. This is significant for Google Pay customers as it enables Google Pay support from major banks such as Barclays and Virgin who have built NFC-enabled payments into their own banking apps.

With Google Pay, Curve customers can also spend more freely with no capped £30 limit on transactions and easily check out in hundreds of apps without having to repeatedly enter their payment information, enabling a flexible and seamless in-app buying experience from famous brands such as Deliveroo, ASOS and AirBnB.

“We are delighted to announce Curve’s integration with Google Pay,” said Diego Rivas, Curve’s Head of Product- OS. “Curve is still an excellent way of consolidating all your cards in one and its integration with Google Pay enables even more ways to pay if you don't have your physical card handy. By combining the Google Pay experience with Curve’s unique all your cards in one and money management features, Curve customers get to experience one of the most rewarding and feature packed personal finance products on the market,” he added.

Earlier this year, at the I/O developer conference, Google announced that there were 2.5 billion active Android devices - compatible with Google Pay. By adding Curve to Google Pay too, customers supercharge their payment experience with unique features such as Go-Back-In-Time, 1% instant Curve Cash added to existing loyalty schemes, and killer foreign exchange rates at millions of places around the world.

Google Pay also adds an additional layer of security to Curve’s advanced security stack by protecting payment information with multiple layers of security, making it even safer to send money, store tickets, or cash in on rewards.

ENDS

About Curve
Curve is an over-the-top banking platform, consolidating all your cards and accounts into one smart card and even smarter app.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:37aWEIGHTED BLANKET BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : Top Early Kohl's, JCPenney & Walmart Weighted Blanket Sales Researched by Retail Fuse
BU
03:35aFOSUN TOURISM : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:35aFOSUN TOURISM : Proposal for adoption of the 2019 share option scheme and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:35aCSTONE PHARMACEUTICALS : Voluntary announcement - cstone announces promising trial data on its anti-pd-l1 antibody in rr-enktl patients with a complete response rate of 31.8%
PU
03:35aFOSUN TOURISM : Extraordinary general meeting form of proxy
PU
03:35aEMINENCE : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
03:35aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement on certain selected unaudited key performance indicators for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019
PU
03:35aMARTELA OYJ : strengthens its position in Norway
PU
03:31aNETENT PUBL : creates adrenaline-fueled frenzy of slot excitement with Reel Rush 2
AQ
03:31aBEST BLACK FRIDAY APPLIANCES DEALS (2019) : Early Washer Dryer, Fridge, Freezer & Oven Deals Rated by Consumer Articles
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : cautions about tougher 2020 after beating fourth-quarter forecasts
3MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
4MIDEA GROUP CO LTD : GRAPHIC: Foreign holdings of China equities at record
5China mobile payment giants Alipay, WeChat open to international cards

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group