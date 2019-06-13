Curve : Rewarding Customers with Launch of Unlimited 1% Curve : Cash

Curve,
the over-the-top banking platform that consolidates multiple cards and
accounts into one smart card and even smarter app, has launched Curve
Cash, an instant cashback scheme offering 1% on all purchases at some of
the world’s biggest brands and retailers.
With the new Curve Cash programme, customers get an additional 1%
instant cashback on top of their existing rewards cards, earning
customers double rewards on their purchases. Unlike traditional loyalty
schemes, Curve Cash gives users the freedom to spend instantly wherever
Mastercard is accepted.
Curve Cash works by adding funds to a separate Curve Cash card in the
in-app Curve wallet, which can be used for purchases using the Curve
card. Customers will receive 1% Curve Cash instantly on purchases made
using the Curve card at over 60 high-street top brands including Amazon,
Apple, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, TFL, Uber, Spotify, Netflix and many more.
The offering is available across all Curve products; Curve Metal
customers will earn 1% instant cashback on purchases at six retailers at
a time, and can receive Curve Cash for an unlimited period; Curve Black
customers will be able to choose three retailers at a time, and can also
receive Curve Cash for an unlimited period; Curve Blue customers will be
able to choose three retailers at a time, however the offering for Curve
Blue users is introductory for 90 days.
“Curve cash introduces a whole new experience around Curve, rewarding
our customers with instant 1% Curve Cash that they can use anywhere
Mastercard is accepted” said Diego Rivas, Product Lead at Curve. “The
launch of Curve Cash is just one example of the many ways Curve
simplifies people’s finances, constantly delighting them by combining
all their debit and credit cards into one, and rewarding them with cash
they can spend instantly.”
