Cushing Asset Management LP : MLP Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Distribution (July)

07/19/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

Press Release

Source: Cushing® Asset Management, LP

Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

Monday, July 1, 2019

Dallas, TX: The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (formerly known as

The Cushing® MLP Total Return Fund) (NYSE: SRV) declared a distribution for July 2019 of $0.0903 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on July 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2019. The ex-date for the Fund's distribution is July 12, 2019.

It is anticipated but not certain that approximately 100% of the Fund's distribution will be treated as a return of capital. The final determination of such amounts will be made and reported to shareholders in early 2020, after the end of the calendar year when the Fund determines its earnings and profits for the year. The final tax status of the distribution may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

The Fund is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of seeking a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of energy infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and MLP-related investments. The Fund will invest no more than 25% of its total assets in securities of MLPs that qualify as publicly traded partnerships under the Internal Revenue Code. The Fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SRV."

The Fund is managed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. No assurance can be given that the Fund's investment objective will be achieved.

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP

Cushing, a subsidiary of Swank Capital, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist. Since Cushing's founding in 2003, they have remained a 100% independent, employee-owned firm. As of June 30, 2019, Cushing had approximately $2.6 billion of assets under management in closed-end funds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, privately offered funds and separately managed accounts.

Contact: Brian Atwood

Cushing® Asset Management, LP 214-692-6334www.cushingasset.com

Source: Cushing® Asset Management, LP

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the Funds and Cushing believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the Funds and Cushing do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

Disclaimer

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 19:19:01 UTC
