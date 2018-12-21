Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Attends the Opening Ceremony of Al Janadria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 03:33pm CET

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attended the opening ceremony of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture in its 33rd Edition, organized by the Saudi Ministry of National Guard in Janadria which was held yesterday afternoon under the slogan “Faithfulness and Loyalty.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005275/en/

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo: AETOSWire)

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo: AETOSWire)

Upon his arrival at the headquarters of the festival in Al Janadria, the King was received by His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governer of Riyadh region, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prince of Riyadh Region, His Highness Prince Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf, Minister of National Guard and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Janadria Festival, His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, General Supervisor of the Janadria Festival, His Highness Mr. Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al-Tuwaijri, Deputy Minister of National Guard and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Janadria Festival and a large number of officials.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques then received His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King of Bahrain, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan of Oman.

Following this the Annual Grand Camel race began and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques gave the prizes to the top five winners in the race and honoured the sponsors of Al Janadria. This was followed by a dinner celebration and an oratory and artistic ceremony held in the closed hall in Al Janadria.

The ceremony began with a speech delivered by His Highness Prince Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf, Minister of National Guard and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture in which he confirmed that Al Janadria Festival is the nation’s main festival and forum of thought and culture and introduced Indonesia as Guest of Honour.

The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia, Puan Maharani, delivered a speech on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Indonesia, expressing her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

After the speeches, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also honored the Saudi personalities of this year with the King Abdulaziz Medal of the first degree.

Later, the poet Lieutenant Mashaal Al Harthy delivered a poem which was followed with the artistic performance of an Operetta entitled "Tidlal Ya Watan" with the performance of the artists Mohammed Abdo, Rashed Al Majid and Mazal Farhan.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:33pMcDermott Announces First Fire at Calpine's York 2 Energy Center Combined-Cycle Power Station
PR
04:33pMONARQUES GOLD CORPORATION : Opens the Market
AQ
04:33pDATANG INTL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement Revision of Anuual Caps of CCT
PR
04:32pDATANG INTL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Inside Information and Change of Information of Director
PR
04:31pALLIANZ : Global Assistance Wins Best Insurance Provider at Travel Weekly's 2018 Readers Choice Awards
AQ
04:31pAXALTA : collaborates with Allure Industries to launch Colorista architectural powder coatings colour collection in Indonesia
PR
04:31pOCC : Clears More Than 5 Billion Options Contracts in 2018
BU
04:31pQUICKCOOL : European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund requests conversion of convertible bonds
AQ
04:31pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : to Participate in 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
04:31pThe First of Long Island Corporation Announces the Election of Louisa M. Ives to the Board of Directors
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
4TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXPLAINER - ARRESTED AGAIN: What are the new allegations against Nissan's Ghosn?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.