Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Attends the Opening Ceremony of Al Janadria

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
attended the opening ceremony of the National Festival of Heritage and
Culture in its 33rd Edition, organized by the Saudi Ministry of National
Guard in Janadria which was held yesterday afternoon under the slogan
“Faithfulness and Loyalty.”
Upon his arrival at the headquarters of the festival in Al Janadria, the
King was received by His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Bandar bin
Abdulaziz, Governer of Riyadh region, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed
bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prince of Riyadh Region, His
Highness Prince Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf, Minister of National
Guard and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Janadria Festival,
His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, General Supervisor
of the Janadria Festival, His Highness Mr. Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz
Al-Tuwaijri, Deputy Minister of National Guard and Deputy Chairman of
the Supreme Committee of the Janadria Festival and a large number of
officials.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques then received His Highness Sheikh
Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, His Highness
Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of
His Majesty the King of Bahrain, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
Al Nahyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of
the United Arab Emirates and His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al
Said, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan of Oman.
Following this the Annual Grand Camel race began and the Custodian of
the Two Holy Mosques gave the prizes to the top five winners in the race
and honoured the sponsors of Al Janadria. This was followed by a dinner
celebration and an oratory and artistic ceremony held in the closed hall
in Al Janadria.
The ceremony began with a speech delivered by His Highness Prince Khalid
Bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf, Minister of National Guard and Chairman of the
Supreme Committee of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture in
which he confirmed that Al Janadria Festival is the nation’s main
festival and forum of thought and culture and introduced Indonesia as
Guest of Honour.
The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture of the
Republic of Indonesia, Puan Maharani, delivered a speech on behalf of
the Government and people of the Republic of Indonesia, expressing her
sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy
Mosques.
After the speeches, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also honored
the Saudi personalities of this year with the King Abdulaziz Medal of
the first degree.
Later, the poet Lieutenant Mashaal Al Harthy delivered a poem which was
followed with the artistic performance of an Operetta entitled "Tidlal
Ya Watan" with the performance of the artists Mohammed Abdo, Rashed Al
Majid and Mazal Farhan.
