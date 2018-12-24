Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Receives Guests of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
received at the Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh yesterday guests of the
National Festival of Heritage and Culture ‘Janadria 33’ who are
intellectuals and writers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005090/en/
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo: AETOSWire)
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques delivered the following speech
during the reception, “Dear guests, Dear brothers, Peace, mercy and
blessings of God upon you. I am welcoming you to the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia at the National Festival of Heritage and Culture in its 33rd
edition. I am also welcoming the participation of the brotherly Republic
of Indonesia as the guest of honor of this edition.
This festival embodies the Kingdom's heritage, reflects the diversity of
heritage in our country, contributes to the awareness of young
generations of this heritage, and contributes to promoting global
cultural communication. And your presence here is a proof of this.”
Following this, the word of this years’ honored personality was
delivered by Dr. Samar Bint Jaber Al-Humoud in which she expressed
appreciation for the honoring which is a constant and continuous
approach of Saudi Arabia to its citizens to encourage, motivate and
embrace them.
She also said, "The Kingdom has invested in its citizens’ sons and
daughters and exerted precious efforts. The sons and daughters of this
country have conducted many achievements in all fields. The Saudi
presence has become a milestone in many regional and international
forums on the individual and institutional levels, thanks to God first,
and the unlimited support of the leadership of this blessed nation.”
After that, the President of the Union of Tunisian Writers, Dr. Salah
El-Din El-Hammadi delivered a speech on behalf of the guests of the
National Festival of Heritage and Culture, in which he said, "Your
generous patronage to the festival and the reception of the Custodian of
the Two Holy Mosques is clear obvious proof that the interest in
culture, heritage and thought are priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia and our presence to this land is only an expression of our
recognition of this and recognition of your favor on writers and
creative thinkers.”
He added, “We came here to celebrate with you the heritage, culture and
history through our participation in this festival, raising the same
slogan of this year’s edition ‘Faithfulness and Loyalty’ which are two
of the most important values of Arab society.”
Al -Hammadi praised the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque’s attitudes
towards the dangers that threaten the Arab nation. He said, "Without
your firmness and determination and your response to the various
conspiracies targeting the Arab countries, the wolves would attack our
countries."
At the end of the reception, guests of the National Festival of Heritage
and Culture were honored by shaking hands with the Custodian of the Two
Holy Mosques.
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005090/en/