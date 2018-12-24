Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Receives Guests of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 07:51am EST

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received at the Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh yesterday guests of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture ‘Janadria 33’ who are intellectuals and writers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005090/en/

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo: AETOSWire)

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Photo: AETOSWire)

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques delivered the following speech during the reception, “Dear guests, Dear brothers, Peace, mercy and blessings of God upon you. I am welcoming you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the National Festival of Heritage and Culture in its 33rd edition. I am also welcoming the participation of the brotherly Republic of Indonesia as the guest of honor of this edition.

This festival embodies the Kingdom's heritage, reflects the diversity of heritage in our country, contributes to the awareness of young generations of this heritage, and contributes to promoting global cultural communication. And your presence here is a proof of this.”

Following this, the word of this years’ honored personality was delivered by Dr. Samar Bint Jaber Al-Humoud in which she expressed appreciation for the honoring which is a constant and continuous approach of Saudi Arabia to its citizens to encourage, motivate and embrace them.

She also said, "The Kingdom has invested in its citizens’ sons and daughters and exerted precious efforts. The sons and daughters of this country have conducted many achievements in all fields. The Saudi presence has become a milestone in many regional and international forums on the individual and institutional levels, thanks to God first, and the unlimited support of the leadership of this blessed nation.”

After that, the President of the Union of Tunisian Writers, Dr. Salah El-Din El-Hammadi delivered a speech on behalf of the guests of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture, in which he said, "Your generous patronage to the festival and the reception of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is clear obvious proof that the interest in culture, heritage and thought are priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our presence to this land is only an expression of our recognition of this and recognition of your favor on writers and creative thinkers.”

He added, “We came here to celebrate with you the heritage, culture and history through our participation in this festival, raising the same slogan of this year’s edition ‘Faithfulness and Loyalty’ which are two of the most important values of Arab society.”

Al -Hammadi praised the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque’s attitudes towards the dangers that threaten the Arab nation. He said, "Without your firmness and determination and your response to the various conspiracies targeting the Arab countries, the wolves would attack our countries."

At the end of the reception, guests of the National Festival of Heritage and Culture were honored by shaking hands with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aNorwegian Air shores up its balance sheet
RE
08:01aYield Growth Poised to Launch Urban Juve Products in the United States With Passage of US Farm Bill
GL
08:01aEarth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Engages Counsel with Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Expertise to Assist with Dual Listing
GL
08:01aKODIAK SCIENCES : Added to Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap® Indexes
PR
08:01aFunko Donates $10 Million in Toys to Support U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
GL
08:01aOpiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces FDA Orange Book Listing for New NARCAN® Nasal Spray Patent
GL
08:01aStar Group, L.P. Announces Sudden Passing of Chief Executive Officer Steven Goldman
GL
08:01aCONRAD N. HILTON FOUNDATION : Awards More Than $38 Million in Grants in the Fourth Quarter of 2018
BU
08:01aBELFRICS : Group announces the launch of its KYC compliant Blockchain - Belrium
PR
08:01aPANDORA MEDIA : SiriusXM Files Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus; Pandora Schedules Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Merger
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude edges up, but concern over demand limits gains
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3European shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
5FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.