Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 11:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the custom application development service market, and it is poised to grow by USD 26.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005612/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global custom application development service market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global custom application development service market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing adoption of cloud-based services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source platforms might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Custom Application Development Service Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41185

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our custom application development service market report covers the following areas:

  • Custom Application Development Service Market size
  • Custom Application Development Service Market trends
  • Custom Application Development Service Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of analytics in enterprise applications as one of the prime reasons driving the custom application development service market growth during the next few years.

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the custom application development service market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the custom application development service market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist custom application development service market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the custom application development service market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the custom application development service market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom application development service market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
GL
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of MAT, FSCT and BYND of Upcoming Deadlines
GL
11:28pGLOBALDATA : Coronavirus outbreak can drive private health insurance adoption in China, says GlobalData
PU
11:28pPOSEIDON NICKEL : 106% Upgrade of Nickel Reserve at Silver Swan
PU
11:24pAGRIOS GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD : . Appoints New Board Members
AQ
11:23pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :News Release: SGX reports market statistics for January 2020
PU
11:18pCHINA LESSO : Announcement (1) change of principal place of business, telephone and facsimile numbers in hong kong; and (2) change of the investor relations address
PU
11:14pAustralia investigator in Citi cartel case learned of concerns from rival agency
RE
11:13pPRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 10, 2020 Census Bureau Hosts Family Festival With Pediatricians The U.S. Census Bureau and the Federation of Pediatric Organizations are partnering to reduce the undercount of children.
PU
11:13pCOURT MEETING : :Voluntary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests
4Trump's budget proposes sale from emergency oil reserve
5SIMS LIMITED : SIMS : William Schmiedel to Retire

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group