Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Services to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the custom application development service market, and it is poised to grow by USD 26.74 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source platforms might hamper market growth.

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Custom Application Development Service Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our custom application development service market report covers the following areas:

Custom Application Development Service Market size

Custom Application Development Service Market trends

Custom Application Development Service Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of analytics in enterprise applications as one of the prime reasons driving the custom application development service market growth during the next few years.

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the custom application development service market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the custom application development service market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist custom application development service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the custom application development service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the custom application development service market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom application development service market vendors

