Custom Learning Designs (CLD) Named “Best of Benchmark” - Most Impactful Vendor Category

TGaS® Advisors Announces Winners of "BoBs" Awards

TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity Partners, announced that Custom Learning Designs (CLD) is one of eleven companies named winners of the second annual search for the biopharmaceutical industry’s Best of Benchmark, or “BoBs,” awarded in 12 categories. The BoBs, awarded for commercial excellence, are based on the firm’s benchmarking of both life sciences companies and their vendor partners. CLD was one of three winners in the category of Most Impactful Vendor (Vendor Insights Practice). The BoBs will be presented in a special awards ceremony on April 29, 2019, at the Renaissance Hotel Convention Center in Schaumburg, IL.

“As CLD celebrates its 40th Anniversary, I am reminded that commercial excellence is the result of consistent execution over time,” said CLD CEO, Donna Kilcoyne. “TGaS Advisors’ announcement of CLD as BoB winner in the Most Impactful Vendor category is a testament to CLD’s longevity in a highly competitive space. To be the only training company to win in this category makes this an honor. Learning that TGaS’ strong pre-requisite award criteria required CLD to have a minimum number of prior ratings, exceed benchmark averages in all measured categories, and receive multiple nominations, truly makes this an achievement. Most importantly, the last 40 years and this award would not be possible if not for our team of exceptional in-house training professionals, past and present, that are the engine of CLD.”

“We congratulate CLD for this outstanding achievement,” said TGaS President Gary McWalters. “The Most Impactful Vendor category of the BoBs awards is a great honor, as the nominations come directly from pharmaceutical companies themselves. In today’s landscape, where we are so reliant upon vendors to achieve success, commercial leaders are looking for vendors that can tangibly impact their business. This award recognizes vendor leaders in this space.”

The award is based on nominations received from over 120 pharmaceutical companies and by leveraging benchmark data in the TGaS Vendor insights database.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, CLD develops customized training solutions that help pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical companies improve patients' lives through more effective learning. Using a blended learning approach, CLD’s in-house team of medical writers, instructional designers, workshop strategists, software developers, graphic designers, medical illustrators, publishers, editors, project managers, and referencing specialists work together to provide high-quality, award-winning training materials personalized for today’s learners. Learn more by visiting www.cldinc.com.

TGaS Advisors, a division of Trinity Partners, is the leading benchmarking and advisory services firm for commercial organizations in the life sciences industry. With a roster of large, emerging and precommercial life sciences companies, TGaS provides robust comparative intelligence and collaborative network membership services. The team includes more than 50 experienced professionals, most with senior-level experience in the life sciences and related industries. To learn more, visit www.tgas.com.

Trinity Partners is a trusted life sciences strategy consulting firm that takes a personalized approach to working with pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic clients worldwide to create tailored, evidence-based solutions that drive business strategy and impact bottom lines. Trinity is partnered with Parthenon Capital Partners, a leading, growth-oriented private equity firm. To learn more about Trinity Partners, click here.

