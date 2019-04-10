Custom Learning Designs (CLD) Named “Best of Benchmark” - Most Impactful Vendor Category

TGaS
Advisors, a division of Trinity
Partners, announced that Custom
Learning Designs (CLD) is one of eleven companies named winners of
the second annual search for the biopharmaceutical industry’s Best of
Benchmark, or “BoBs,” awarded in 12 categories. The BoBs, awarded for
commercial excellence, are based on the firm’s benchmarking of both life
sciences companies and their vendor partners. CLD was one of three
winners in the category of Most Impactful Vendor (Vendor
Insights Practice). The BoBs will be presented in a special awards
ceremony on April 29, 2019, at the Renaissance Hotel Convention Center
in Schaumburg, IL.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005749/en/
“As CLD celebrates its 40th Anniversary, I am reminded that commercial
excellence is the result of consistent execution over time,” said CLD
CEO, Donna Kilcoyne. “TGaS Advisors’ announcement of CLD as BoB winner
in the Most Impactful Vendor category is a testament to CLD’s longevity
in a highly competitive space. To be the only training company to
win in this category makes this an honor. Learning that TGaS’ strong
pre-requisite award criteria required CLD to have a minimum number of
prior ratings, exceed benchmark averages in all measured categories, and
receive multiple nominations, truly makes this an achievement. Most
importantly, the last 40 years and this award would not be possible if
not for our team of exceptional in-house training professionals, past
and present, that are the engine of CLD.”
“We congratulate CLD for this outstanding achievement,” said TGaS
President Gary McWalters. “The Most Impactful Vendor category of the
BoBs awards is a great honor, as the nominations come directly from
pharmaceutical companies themselves. In today’s landscape, where we are
so reliant upon vendors to achieve success, commercial leaders are
looking for vendors that can tangibly impact their business. This award
recognizes vendor leaders in this space.”
The award is based on nominations received from over 120 pharmaceutical
companies and by leveraging benchmark data in the TGaS Vendor insights
database.
About CLD
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, CLD
develops customized training solutions that help pharmaceutical,
biotech, and medical companies improve patients' lives through more
effective learning. Using a blended learning approach, CLD’s in-house
team of medical writers, instructional designers, workshop strategists,
software developers, graphic designers, medical illustrators,
publishers, editors, project managers, and referencing specialists work
together to provide high-quality, award-winning training materials
personalized for today’s learners. Learn more by visiting www.cldinc.com.
About TGaS® Advisors
TGaS
Advisors, a division of Trinity
Partners, is the leading benchmarking and advisory services firm for
commercial organizations in the life sciences industry. With a roster of
large, emerging and precommercial life sciences companies, TGaS provides
robust comparative intelligence and collaborative network membership
services. The team includes more than 50 experienced professionals, most
with senior-level experience in the life sciences and related
industries. To learn more, visit www.tgas.com.
About Trinity Partners
Trinity Partners is a trusted life sciences strategy consulting firm
that takes a personalized approach to working with pharmaceutical,
biotech, medical device, and diagnostic clients worldwide to create
tailored, evidence-based solutions that drive business strategy and
impact bottom lines. Trinity is partnered with Parthenon Capital
Partners, a leading, growth-oriented private equity firm. To learn more
about Trinity Partners, click here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005749/en/