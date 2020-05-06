Log in
Custom Market Research Solution to Drive Positive Business Outcome for a Cosmetic Packaging Firm | Infiniti's Latest Success Story Provides Unprecedented Insights

05/06/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest custom market research solution for a cosmetic packaging company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to achieve performance improvements in production, supply chain, and asset management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005682/en/

The cosmetic packaging market has long held a strategic place in the economy, fostering innovation, employment, and growth. Rising demand for tailor-made packaging materials, increasing manufacturing activities, and rising sustainable packaging alternatives are among the key trends spurring the global cosmetic packaging market growth. However, the ongoing cost pressure, complex supplier portfolios, shortening value chains, and changing asset structure are increasing challenges for companies operating in the cosmetic packaging market. As such, companies in the cosmetic packaging market are pressurized to innovate manufacturing processes and integrate digital solutions to boost supply chain operations and enhance operational efficiency.

Infiniti Research’s team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across sectors to help organizations prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business. Request a FREE proposal here.

The business challenge: Our client, a cosmetic packaging company in Italy, faced significant losses due to overproduction and drop in product demand. Also, the ongoing cost pressure caused by intensifying global competition made it difficult for the company to compete with low-cost cosmetic packaging manufacturers. They wanted to focus on pursuing digital technologies and investing into new machinery and infrastructure to achieve operational excellence and minimize their losses. Also, they wanted to achieve performance improvements in production, supply chain, and asset management. However, this demanded focusing on cost reduction and risk management approaches. The client, therefore, chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research.

Want to know how we can help you to survive through these tough times and emerge stronger in the post-coronavirus world? Contact us here.

The solution offered: To cater to the specific needs of the cosmetic packaging market client, the experts at Infiniti Research adopted a combination of market research study, technology assessment, customer intelligence, and market intelligence engagement. Custom market research study involved a thorough analysis of the Italian cosmetics packaging market to generate actionable insights into profitable business opportunities, ongoing cost-pressure in the market, competitors’ strategies, and changing supplier structures to help the client identify process-related bottlenecks. Our engagement also covered an assessment of market risks and analysis of the performance of the client over the past few years. Besides, the engagement involved identifying emerging technologies and exploring new digitalized business models. Also, the experts provided insights into the challenges involved in the production, supply chain, and asset management and strategies to combat these bottlenecks.

Infiniti’s custom market research solution helped the cosmetic packaging market client to:

  • Develop and integrate digital technologies to boost operational efficiency and streamline supply chain operations
  • Invested into new machinery and infrastructure to create innovative packaging designs
  • Devise contingency plans and stock enough raw materials for long-term production requirements
  • Pursue digitalization projects to achieve operational excellence.
  • Assess and track risk dimensions constantly
  • Achieve cost reduction in production processes
  • Increase profit margins by 34%.
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our custom market research solution? Request more information from our experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
