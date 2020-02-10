Log in
Custom Protection Services Now Approved Service Provider Target Corporation

02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Protection Services Inc. (OTC: CSPS) is pleased to announce that it has received notification from and is now an approved service provider for the Target Corporation ('Target'). Target is the 8th-largest retailer in the United States with over 20 locations in the greater Houston area.

"We are very excited to be selected as a qualified service provider to the Target Corporation," stated George Rutherford, Director and President of Custom Protection Services Inc. "This is the first national retail chain to recognize and approve Custom Protection as a qualified security provider. We are now in the process of contacting all the regional managers to make arrangement to come in and assess their security needs and submit proposals," continued Mr. Rutherford.

About Custom Protection Services Inc.
Custom Protection Services Inc. is a Delaware incorporated company with head offices in Conroe, Texas. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of security and protection services which can be tailored to meet specific needs and situations. Services offered include personal protection, risk analysis, crisis response, guidance & strategic planning, maritime protection, travel security, legal investigation and POA security programs. Client contracts range from hourly to yearly depending on the type of service being provided. The Company can fulfill any client contract by utilizing a network of specialized consultants. Management has 100+ combined years of experience conducting security and protection operations.

Company Contact Information:
Tel: 936-703-5855
Email: info@customprotectionservices.com 
Website: https://www.customprotectioninvestor.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/customprotectioninvestor 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/customproteci1 

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Custom Protection Services Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-protection-services-now-approved-service-provider-target-corporation-301001642.html

SOURCE Custom Protection Services Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
