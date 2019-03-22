CustomWeather Expects Near-Normal Monsoon Season Across Most of India; a Slow Start but Strong Finish to the Monsoon Across Central India

CustomWeather,
Inc., a specialized provider of high resolution weather forecast and
alert services, has issued a Seasonal Climate Forecast for India’s 2019
monsoon season, beginning in May and concluding in October. The overall
seasonal forecast for precipitation is mostly average, however, it will
not be evenly distributed throughout the season.
The early season forecast will be primarily average for the month of
May. In contrast, June is forecast to have a deficit rainfall over large
parts of central and northeastern India. As the monsoon progresses into
July and August, the outlook becomes more promising, with most regions
expecting small rain surpluses. Overall, most areas will end the monsoon
season with rainfall totals close to seasonal averages with near-normal
to slightly above-normal temperatures.
The full, detailed report can be downloaded for free at https://customweather.com/industry-solutions/agriculture/
with month-by-month details (pages 10-11), maps and in-depth analysis.
Last year, CustomWeather’s Seasonal Climate Forecast for India’s 2018
monsoon season experienced a high level of accuracy, reinforcing
CustomWeather’s reputation as a provider of precise, accurate weather
data. In particular, the forecast correctly anticipated the below-normal
rainfall in June and July for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, above-average
rainfall in July over Orissa, the below-normal rainfall that occurred in
Rajasthan and Gujarat in August, and the below-normal rainfall that
occurred over Southern India in September.
About CustomWeather, Inc.
CustomWeather provides high resolution weather forecast and alert
services. CustomWeather generates granular weather forecasts for over
200 countries worldwide, providing sophisticated weather services to
leading companies in numerous industries including Insurance,
Agriculture, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Offshore Drilling and Exploration,
Transportation, Mobile, and Media. For more information, visit www.CustomWeather.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190322005050/en/