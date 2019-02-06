Customer Contact Week : Celebrates 20th Anniversary in 2019

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week, the world's largest customer contact event is celebrating 20 years of CCW and groundbreaking industry growth and innovation. This June 24-28 at The Mirage in Las Vegas, CCW is bringing together 2,500+ executives for five inspirational, educational, community-oriented and unforgettable days.

The 2019 Keynote Headliners include Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos; Nancy Brinker, Founder of the Susan G. Komen Foundation; and Shep Hyken, Chief Amazement Officer at Shepard Productions. Plus, 250 additional expert speakers will take the stage including:

Troy Stevenson , VP, Global Head of Community Operations, Uber

, VP, Global Head of Community Operations, Uber Meghan Borsic , Head of UX Research and Design, Consumer Electronics, Amazon

, Head of UX Research and Design, Consumer Electronics, Amazon Kirsty Traill , VP, Customer, Hootsuite

, VP, Customer, Hootsuite Sasha Chatani Lucas , Head of Digital, Verizon

, Head of Digital, Verizon Jake Petersen , SVP, Operations, Moviepass

The CCW Expo Hall features state-of-the-art technologies and solutions from Salesforce, Genesys, Five9, Avaya, LiveVox, ServiceNow and 200+ additional exhibitors. Technology themes in the Expo Hall are featured throughout the event agenda, covering topics including: AI/Chatbots, Customer Experience, Customer Feedback, Employee Engagement, Omnichannel, Nearshoring and Offshoring, Social Media, Training & Development and more.

New programming this year includes CCWomen, a networking event for female contact center leaders, and the Technology and Innovation Focus Day, which combines thought-leading research and content, generated by CCW Digital with the latest project case studies from practitioners.

"2019 is a special year for us as we celebrate 20 years of Customer Contact Week. This year, we're bringing together our top rated keynote headliners, new inspirational storytellers, and the best experts in the industry to lead the event program," said Mario Matulich, Executive Director, Customer Management Practice. "We're excited to have our attendees, sponsors, speakers and advisory board members join us for what's shaping up to be our best CCW yet."

To view the agenda or learn more about the speaking/sponsoring/attending CCW, please visit www.customercontactweek.com. For the latest news and CCW developments, follow us at @custcontactweek.

About CCW: Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018 we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

About the Customer Management Practice:

The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events.

CONTACT:

Lauren Miller

Senior Marketing Manager

Customer Management Practice

646.454.4559

lauren.miller@customermanagementpractice.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customer-contact-week-celebrates-20th-anniversary-in-2019-300791056.html

SOURCE Customer Contact Week