Customer Experience Management is Crucial from a Business Perspective | Read Quantzig's New Article for Detailed Insights

03/20/2019 | 04:59am EDT

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of customer experience management. This article explains how customer experience management can help companies to stay ahead of the curve. Managing customer experience is crucial in today’s highly competitive and hyper-connected business environment. An effective customer experience management can help businesses to reduce costs by lowering customer churn rate, improve customer loyalty, strengthen brand image, increase customer advocacy, and boost revenue significantly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005256/en/

Revamping customer engagement with the help of customer experience management. (Graphic: Business Wi ...

Revamping customer engagement with the help of customer experience management. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customer experience management can help companies in continuous tracking of customer behavior and predictive analysis. Want to know how? Get in touch with our experts now.

Challenges businesses face in customer experience management:

Creating steady customer experience across all the channels

Customers are well-informed and have high expectations from the brands today. They expect good levels of service from different channels and a consistent brand value proposition. But for businesses, it is challenging to ensure such consistency across all channels.

Want to know how our customized analytics dashboards can help you in improving customer retention and reducing the churn rate? Request a free proposal today!

Integrating brand and channel experiences

Customers look for integrated channel experience, but on the part of businesses, it is a daunting task to offer due to the obstacles like legacy processes and technology barriers. Also, organizational territorialism acts as a major hurdle for businesses to set up a proper customer experience management system.

Request for more information to know more about the predicaments that businesses face in customer experience management.

Data collection still in the phase of evolution

Today most businesses are collecting data through a method of traditional exchange which means brands offer their customers timely information for free like updates on new and existing products and gather valuable personal information in return. However, this exchange model needs to evolve in order to offer good customer service. Want to know more? Read the complete article here.

Want to know how our customer analytics solutions can help you improve customer experience management in real-time? Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


