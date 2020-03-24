Log in
Customer-First Approach by Zycus to Ensure Business Continuity During COVID-19

03/24/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

Zycus, a global leader in A.I. driven Source-to-Pay suite, will continue serving its customers with high quality, reliable products, and services without any disruption to the performance or interruption to services, in times of COVID-19 outbreak.

Being a customer-oriented organization, Zycus is sensitive to the impact that any such event would have on its customer’s business and commitments. In the face of the global pandemic, most customers are experiencing or planning for a consequential business impact from COVID-19. Zycus has activated its business continuity plan to ensure that critical operations continue to be available. Zycus’ operational delivery and support services teams are functional to help customers manage the challenges imposed by COVID-19. The IT services and infrastructure partners are equipped and prepared to provide the continual delivery of products and services.

Zycus has also taken essential steps to ensure efficient work-place and employee well-being management. Zycus has instructed all customer-facing teams to avoid any travel through mid-April and moved meetings, training, etc. to virtual formats.

“We are committed to our customer’s business and hope to serve them efficiently during the COVID-19 pandemic, with full continuity of our critical operations, support and delivery services,” says Greg Innes, Chief Customer Officer, USA, Zycus Inc.

Chiranjib Guha, Chief Customer Officer - EMEA & APAC and Chief of Cloud Operations, Zycus, said, “Zycus is prepared for complete lockdown. Our Business Continuity Plan is activated and caters to multiple levels of disaster recovery, from simple IT issues to catastrophic disasters like Zycus’ infrastructure failure, discontinuity of critical services, and support. We are committed to serving our customers at all stages to COVID-19 pandemic to support in all possible ways.”

For more information and further queries, please write an email to ist@zycus.com (Information Security Team), and we will get back to you.

About Zycus

Zycus is a leading global provider of A.I. powered Source-to-Pay suite of procurement performance solutions. Our comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both the strategic and the operational aspects of procurement- eProcurement, eInvoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Project Management, Request Management, and Merlin A.I. Suite.


