Customer Intelligence Can Help Bridge the Gaps in Your Customer Experience | Infiniti Research's Latest Blog Explains How

A well-known customer intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti
Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable
resource on bridging
the gaps in customer experience through customer intelligence. This
supplement provides detailed insights into customer intelligence and how
companies can leverage it to enhance their customer experience, customer
loyalty, and overall brand image.
Increasing digitization has empowered both businesses and customers to
interact with each other at multiple touch points. This also makes it
easy to resolve the queries and grievances with ease and efficacy. As
modern businesses are highly focused on identifying customer needs and
enhancing customer experiences to outdo competitors, customers are now
being placed at the crux of business strategies. Furthermore, social
media and online review platforms have empowered the customers to share
their views, opinions and experiences with a company or product. Any
negative comment or experience could hamper the brand image of the
company.
Getting ready to know your customers better may prove to be a
daunting task. Request
Free Brochure to know how our customer intelligence
solutions can help.
Key customer intelligence metrics
Sentiment Analysis:
During customer interactions, it is essential for companies to
understand the emotional state and behavior of the customer. Sentiment
analysis involves analyzing the information that is usually in text
format. This provides insights into customer opinions, demands, and
emotional state. Through sentiment analysis businesses can assess
customer reactions or emotions and provide immediate assistance, if
necessary.
Voice of Customer (VoC)
Voice of the customer refers to the collective opinion of customers
about a brand’s product/ service. Brands can judge the success/ failure
of their product or service by looking at whether customers are buying
it or not. But that doesn’t give a complete picture especially on
factors such as improvements to be made to the current offering.
Bringing VoC into the mixture and understanding their experiences and
behavior, both qualitatively and quantitatively will give more insights
about the brand’s offerings and customer perceptions.
Due to the dynamic market conditions, companies
often face difficulties in gathering customer data. It becomes easier to
track changing customer demands and expectations with an experienced
market intelligence partner. Gain more insights into our service
portfolio. Request
a free proposal.
Overall Satisfaction Rating
Customer satisfaction should be assessed to identify if the
products/services are successful in meeting customer expectations. For a
product or service, the quality can be assessed easily based on the
previous ratings of the customer.
Public Shoutout Index
There is a rapid increase in platforms where customers can share their
views and opinions. It is also imperative to track social and online
review channels to identify such customers who can have great impact on
the business.
Request
for more information and know how we can help you
leverage robust customer intelligence solutions that can tap into the
market requirements and meet customer needs.
