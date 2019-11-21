Log in
Customer Intelligence Solution Enhanced Customer Loyalty and Reduced Churn Rate for a Mining Company | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Detailed Insights

11/21/2019 | 11:06am EST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on customer intelligence solution. The client, a mining company based out of the United States, wanted to identify strategies to improve customer retention and acquisition strategies by understanding customers’ needs and requirements. Also, they also wanted to understand the reasons behind dipping satisfaction levels and take corrective measures to drive profitability. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer intelligence solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005619/en/

You can read the full story on how Infiniti’s customer intelligence solution helped the client overcome these challenges here.

“With a flexible approach employing several techniques, we help clients to identify target customers, understand factors that drive customers to competitors, and assess changes in customer expectations,” says a customer intelligence analyst at Infiniti Research.

In today’s hyper-competitive marketplace, success comes to those who know their customers best. With over 15 years of experience in delivering consumer research and insights for over 500+ firms across varied sectors, we can help you with holistic consumer research and insights. Request a free proposal.

Business impact of the customer intelligence engagement for the mining company:

  • Improved customer retention and acquisition strategies by understanding key factors considered by customers in the selection of the brand, primary reasons for switching to a competitive brand, and current satisfaction levels
  • Ensured a better satisfaction level and improved sales
  • Enhanced productivity, profitability, and operational efficiency
  • Streamlined product offerings based on consumers' requirements

Our customer intelligence solution can help you to understand the needs, preferences, values, and behavior of different consumer segments in the target market. To know more benefits of leveraging our customer intelligence solution, request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
