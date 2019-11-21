Customer Intelligence Solution Enhanced Customer Loyalty and Reduced Churn Rate for a Mining Company | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story for Detailed Insights

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on customer intelligence solution. The client, a mining company based out of the United States, wanted to identify strategies to improve customer retention and acquisition strategies by understanding customers’ needs and requirements. Also, they also wanted to understand the reasons behind dipping satisfaction levels and take corrective measures to drive profitability. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer intelligence solution.

“With a flexible approach employing several techniques, we help clients to identify target customers, understand factors that drive customers to competitors, and assess changes in customer expectations,” says a customer intelligence analyst at Infiniti Research.

Business impact of the customer intelligence engagement for the mining company:

Improved customer retention and acquisition strategies by understanding key factors considered by customers in the selection of the brand, primary reasons for switching to a competitive brand, and current satisfaction levels

Ensured a better satisfaction level and improved sales

Enhanced productivity, profitability, and operational efficiency

Streamlined product offerings based on consumers' requirements

