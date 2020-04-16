Log in
Customer Journey Analytics is Gaining Ground Among Asset Managers | Analytics Experts at Quantzig Explain Why

04/16/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Quantzig, a premier data analytics and advisory firm, recently interacted with leading asset management firms to understand how data and analytics is helping them drive better outcomes amidst the crisis. Owing to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis, asset managers have started leveraging analytics to analyze customer journeys. Based on the interaction we identified three major reasons for the surge in adoption of customer journey analytics by asset managers. It includes:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005670/en/

Challenges Faced by Asset Management Firms (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • The need to create a market differentiation
  • Shift in focus towards personalization of services
  • The growing need to drive sales while minimizing costs

Request a FREE proposal to learn how we help organizations drive meaningful growth and achieve higher margins with the help of customer journey analytics.

The journey towards developing a customer-centric organization must start with a detailed analysis of the current landscape and identify the target state that an organization wishes to achieve. This will pave the way for customer-centricity and facilitate the identification of critical breakthroughs along the journey. The same holds true for asset management firms. Hence asset managers must keep up with the changes in the market to achieve sustainable growth. Since the new age customers demand a holistic suite of services, an analytics-backed strategy will not just help asset managers to offer personalized services but will reduce the turnaround time and the costs incurred.

Book a FREE solution demo to gain a limited-period free license to access our data analytics platforms.

According to Quantzig’s customer journey analytics experts, “A detailed analysis of the analytics maturity of leading asset management firms has revealed most of them are still at the ingesting and planning stage of the maturity curve. Though there can be many factors that can prevent asset managers from attaining data analytics maturity, our interaction has helped us identify the top reasons for the stunt in growth.”

Challenges Faced by Asset Management Firms

#1 Increasing cost pressures

#2 Inability to find the right implementation partner

#3 Lack of steadfast data analytics teams

Planning your analytics journey is just the beginning, finding a trusted data analytics service provider who will support your initiatives and guide you at every step is just as important. Despite the benefits associated with the use of advanced customer journey analytics, the success of a new initiative is solely dependent on a trusted analytics service provider who has deep knowledge and expertise in tackling unique challenges. Quantzig is one such firm and our analytics experts can guide you in the direction that best suits your needs and capabilities. Talk to our analytics experts for comprehensive insights and personalized recommendations.

We now offer a comprehensive COVID-19 business support package that covers various aspects including risk management, disaster recovery planning, financial reporting, and crisis management and working capital management.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
