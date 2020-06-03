Log in
Customer Lifetime Value Analysis Helped a Telecom Industry Player to Reduce Customer Attrition Rates | Quantzig's Recent Success Story

06/03/2020

Quantzig’s innovative customer lifetime value modeling combined with advanced analytics solutions helped a global telecom company to reduce their customer attrition rates . Schedule a FREE demo for comprehensive solution insights.

Engagement Overview:

The global telecom industry is driven by technological innovations and developments, which helps them to offer a wide range of communication services at a very low-cost margin. Additionally, with the advent and increase in the use of the Internet service globally, the telecom sector is facing a crucial challenge which is a tremendous rise in competition.

Request a FREE proposal to know how our customer lifetime value modeling solutions have helped leading telecom companies to increase customer retention rates.

The Problem:

The client is a leading telecom industry player with business operations spread across the globe. The client wanted to gauge the total value of the customers by channel, source, and campaign which would help them to identify profitable customers and determine their average revenue per user. The key challenges included:

  1. Acquire new customer
  2. Improve customer retention rates
  3. Enhance customer relationship

Are you finding it difficult to identify the factors leading to a dip in your customer retention rates? Get in touch with our experts to know how our customer lifetime value modeling solutions can help.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered:

With the help of customer lifetime value modeling offered by Quantzig, the telecom industry client was able to identify the mandatory marketing efforts to reduce customer churn rates. Quantzig's customer lifetime value modeling solutions helped the client to:

  1. Profile potential customer
  2. Develop a marketing strategy
  3. Increase customer retention
  4. Minimize acquisition and re-marketing costs

Our customer lifetime value modeling solutions can be customized to help you tackle the growing challenges in the telecom sector. Request for more information on the benefits of deploying customer lifetime value models.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
