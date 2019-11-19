Log in
Customer Lifetime Value Helps a Healthcare Firm to Estimate its Net Profit Based on Customer Value | Quantzig

0
11/19/2019 | 10:16am EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest customer lifetime value engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005693/en/

Customer Lifetime Value Helps a Healthcare Firm to Estimate its Net Profit Based on Customer Value (Graphic: Business Wire)

This success story is a classic example of how Quantzig’s advanced customer analytics solutions help healthcare firms gauge the value of their customers.

Why You Should Leverage Customer Lifetime Value Analysis

  1. If you’re someone who’s looking to accurately predict the revenue generated by each customer by devising cost-efficient strategies that are aimed at improving the share of wallet from that customer.
  2. Learn how analytics can help you make crucial business decisions about customer acquisition, sales, marketing, product development, and customer support.
  3. Customer lifetime value solutions can help you proactively boost engagement, increase acquisition rates, and improve conversion rates.

Our advanced customer lifetime value analysis solutions can help you optimize marketing campaigns, increase conversions, reduce churn, and drive customer loyalty. Wonder how? Request a FREE proposal for comprehensive insights.

Engagement Overview

Client

Business Challenge

Our Approach

The client is a renowned healthcare industry client based out of the United States.

To analyze the market landscape in terms of the most valuable and the least profitable customers.

Leveraging customer lifetime value analysis enabled the client to segment their customers and build stronger relationships.

Speak to our analytics experts to learn how advanced customer analytics solutions can help you build better customer relationships.

Globally, the healthcare industry is shifting to a more sophisticated patient-driven environment to target profitable customers and maintain an effective long-term relationship. Also, organizations in the healthcare industry are relying on customer lifetime value to manage and delight customers and provide robust services to these target customer segments. Leveraging customer lifetime value analysis can help organizations in the healthcare industry space to assess the value of customers, customize strategies, and devise better acquisition and retention processes.

Our approach to customer lifetime value analysis revolves around the use of dynamic micro-segmentation and predictive modeling techniques to accurately forecast the lifetime value of a customer based on his/her purchase history, demographics, and other behavioral traits. Schedule a FREE Demo to gain expert insights on how we can help you.

According to Quantzig’s customer analytics experts, “The implementation of analytics models for quantifying customer lifetime value is often neglected, leading to sub-optimal targeting across a fragmented customer base and inefficient allocation of the marketing budget.”

Quantzig’s Customer Lifetime Value Analysis Solutions Enabled the Client to:

1: Optimize the use of predictive algorithms to determine the probability of health care needs among large sets of the population

2: Gauge patient data sets and predict the future behavior of the customers

3: Build long-term relationships

Patients today are more informed and are increasingly aware of their treatments, alternative medicines, and the severity of their conditions. Are you on par to address their dynamic needs? Request for more information to get started.

Read the complete case study for comprehensive insights: http://bit.ly/2r2J8Qy

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
