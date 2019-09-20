Customer Lifetime Value Model Helped an Etailer to Improve the Retention Rate by 10% | Quantzig's Latest Success Story Offers Exhaustive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value engagement for an e-commerce company. This success story analyzes the factors that enabled the client to develop a customer lifetime value model and replace their existing customer acquisition and churn rate minimization strategy with a holistic framework to tackle the industry challenges.

Today, customer-centricity is the key to measure the impact of marketing initiatives. It is one of the metrics that focuses on enhancing business value based on customer experience. By perceptively segmenting the customer base into granular, homogeneous segments, analyzing the segment migration patterns, and identifying the factors that significantly affect the variety and value of the products they purchase can help organizations develop unique methods for evaluating the customer lifetime value for each client across different industries.

The Business Challenge

For etailers, data collection and segregation are two major challenges owing to the number of variables and macro influences on the customer’s journey. The client- a leading e-commerce company faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

Lack of holistic framework to calculate customer lifetime value

Inability to understand existing customer landscape

Lack of ability to calculate and keep track of key metrics of success

“With the evolution of technology and the growth of insightful datasets, customer lifetime value prediction has become an increasing priority for e-tailers and retailers alike,” says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

The etailer collaborated with Quantzig to develop a new data model to replace their existing customer acquisition and churn rate minimization strategy with a holistic framework to tackle the industry challenges. Our customer lifetime value experts adopted a comprehensive approach to help the client understand their customer base so that customer groups with a high propensity of improved engagement could be targeted and the potential churners could be retained.

Quantzig’s customer lifetime value model empowered the client to:

Devise customer engagement strategies

Improve retention rate of potential churn customer segments by over 10%

Gauge the influence of each variable on the behavior of the customers

Quantzig's customer lifetime value engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying potential churners using a customer lifetime value model

Enhancing acquisition by identifying new cross-selling and up-selling opportunities

Customer lifetime value analysis can help to map the customer journey across all customer touchpoints to enable a complete view of each customer interaction.

Recent Success Stories:

