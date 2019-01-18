Customer Lifetime Value Prediction: A Sure Shot Method to Predict Churn Rate, Reduce Customer Attrition Rate, and Maximize Retention for Telecom Companies | Quantzig

A global customer analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers
actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has
announced the completion of their latest engagement on building a
comprehensive customer
lifetime value model for a telecom service provider.
With the expansion of the telecom
sector, the demand for agile and seamless services among
the target audiences has increased. Leading companies in the telecom
industry are continuously improvising their strategies to improve
their network and offer expanded services to address the needs of their
customers. They are more focused on retaining and organically growing
customers in the telecom sector since it is a cost-effective
method when compared to acquiring new customers. However, implementing
such strategies requires companies to build an effective customer
lifetime value model that can determine the value of the money that
the company spends on acquiring new customers and the customers’ worth
over a specific period of time.
The Business Problem: The
client is a well-known company in the telecom industry in the
United States and generates annual revenue of over $27 billion. Rising
competition in the telecom industry was posing challenges for the
client to acquire new customers. However, they realized that sustaining
customers in the telecom industry was equally important for the
company to avoid financial losses. As a result, they wanted to identify
profitable customers by using the relevant marketing channels. This
compelled the client to leverage Quantzig’s customer analytics solutions
to devise a customer lifetime value model that can target the
right customers and improve profits.
The rising popularity of internet services is posing challenges
for companies in the telecom industry. Get
in touch with our experts and transform these
challenges into opportunities with the help of a customer lifetime value
model.
“Customer lifetime value analysis has become a necessity for
companies in the telecom industry to build a better customer
experience and reduce customer attrition rate,” says an expert
from Quantzig.
The Solution Offered: Experts
at Quantzig helped the client to devise a customer lifetime value
model, which helped them profile the right customers and build a
long-term relationship with them. With our help, they were able to gauge
right marketing strategies to reduce their churn rates and make right
marketing investments. The customer lifetime value model offered
the telecom company with real-time insights into the target
customers and helped them identify profitable, nearly profitable, and
unprofitable segments. This helped them to predict churn, reduce customer
attrition rate, maximize retention, minimize acquisition costs and
remarketing costs.
Companies in the telecom industry can optimize interactions and
conversations to drive repeat purchases, customer referrals and reduce
financial losses. Request
a free proposal and know how to leverage customer
analytics solutions for formulating a customer lifetime value model.
Quantzig's customer lifetime value model helped
the client to:
-
Minimize acquisition costs and remarketing costs.
-
Analyze customers on the basis of profitable, nearly profitable, and
unprofitable segments.
-
Want to gain actionable insights that can accurately identify and
analyze customer behavior? Request
for more information now!
Quantzig's customer lifetime value model
offered predictive insights on:
-
Increasing the customer retention rate by acquiring potential
customers.
-
Predicting churn and enabled the design of new programs to reduce
customer attrition rate.
-
Want to develop strategies that can significantly improve customer
loyalty and brand recognition? Request
a free demo to know how our BI
dashboards and customer analytics solutions can help you in developing
an effective customer lifetime value model.
