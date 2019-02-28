Customer Needs Analysis Elevates Sales and Productivity for a Food Industry Client - Infiniti Research's Latest Success Story

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer needs analysis study for a food industry client. The study highlights how the client was able to understand customer preferences, latest market trends, consumer buying patterns, economic shifts, and demographics to devise strategic business plans.

With the rising market competition and the entry of new players in the market, companies consistently need to analyze their customer needs and measure the strength of competing brands to stay relevant in the business. The lack of customer needs analysis can result in huge losses in sales, leading to a sharp decline in the market position. This has compelled major players in the food industry to leverage customer needs analysis to better position their products and services in the target markets. Customer need analysis helps businesses uncover the unmet needs of target customers.

The business challenge: The client is a leading firm in the food and beverage industry, serving customers throughout the Western United States and South America. The client’s unstructured approach to customer needs analysis resulted in revenue losses for the company, leading to a sharp decline in their market position. With Infiniti’s customer needs analysis, the client wanted to better meet customers’ demand and sustain their market position. Additionally, the client wanted to improve the quality of their products by monitoring the initiatives undertaken by their competitors.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “By understanding customer needs and evaluating competitors, businesses can identify gaps in their products and services offerings.”

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research helped the client identify customers’ unmet needs, understand purchase drivers and barriers, and assess customers’ perceptions of current offerings. This helped the client to make improvements in their marketing initiatives and introduce new products in the market. Furthermore, with Infiniti’s customer needs analysis solution, the client was able to enhance customer experience and realize savings of 13% in a year.

Infiniti customer needs analysis helped the client to:

Identify the customer needs and demands

Recognize new market opportunities and better position their business

Infiniti customer needs analysis offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing competitors’ key marketing strategies to implement strategic business plan

Implementing a new marketing strategy to strengthen their market position

About Infiniti Research

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges.

