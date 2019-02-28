Customer Needs Analysis Elevates Sales and Productivity for a Food Industry Client - Infiniti Research's Latest Success Story

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has
recently announced the completion of their latest customer
needs analysis study for a food industry client. The study
highlights how the client was able to understand customer preferences,
latest market trends, consumer buying patterns, economic shifts, and
demographics to devise strategic business plans.
With the rising market competition and the entry of new players in the
market, companies consistently need to analyze their customer needs and
measure the strength of competing brands to stay relevant in the
business. The lack of customer needs analysis can result in huge losses
in sales, leading to a sharp decline in the market position. This has
compelled major players in the food industry to leverage customer needs
analysis to better position their products and services in the target
markets. Customer need analysis helps businesses uncover the unmet needs
of target customers.
With our customer needs analysis solution, deliver better business
results despite the challenging circumstances in your market. Request
a FREE brochure to know more about our services.
The business challenge: The
client is a leading firm in the food and beverage industry, serving
customers throughout the Western United States and South America. The
client’s unstructured approach to customer needs analysis resulted in
revenue losses for the company, leading to a sharp decline in their
market position. With Infiniti’s customer needs analysis, the client
wanted to better meet customers’ demand and sustain their market
position. Additionally, the client wanted to improve the quality of
their products by monitoring the initiatives undertaken by their
competitors.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “By
understanding customer needs and evaluating competitors, businesses can
identify gaps in their products and services offerings.”
Finding it difficult to identify unmet customer needs?
a free proposal to know how our customer needs
analysis solutions can help your business.
The solution offered: The
experts at Infiniti Research helped the client identify customers’ unmet
needs, understand purchase drivers and barriers, and assess customers’
perceptions of current offerings. This helped the client to make
improvements in their marketing initiatives and introduce new products
in the market. Furthermore, with Infiniti’s customer needs analysis
solution, the client was able to enhance customer experience and realize
savings of 13% in a year.
Infiniti customer needs analysis helped the
client to:
-
Identify the customer needs and demands
-
Recognize new market opportunities and better position their business
-
Wondering how your business can benefit from Infiniti's customer
needs analysis?
needs analysis? Request
more information from our experts!
Infiniti customer needs analysis offered
predictive insights on:
-
Analyzing competitors’ key marketing strategies to implement strategic
business plan
-
Implementing a new marketing strategy to strengthen their market
position
-
Interested in achieving high growth for your business?
in touch with us to know how our customer needs analysis
can help you with the necessary insights.
