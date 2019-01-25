Customer Satisfaction Analysis: A New Age Approach for Businesses to Increase Brand Value and Escalate Profit Margins by 27%

A renowned customer intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their new customer satisfaction analysis engagement for a home health care services provider. The study gives a clear understanding of how customer satisfaction analysis solutions can improve better profit margins for home health care services providers.

Customer satisfaction analysis engagement for a home health care services provider. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the rise in the aging population in the United States, the demand for cost-effective home healthcare services is continuously growing. The economic downturn, healthcare reform legislation, and changing preferences of seniors in America are further contributing to the growth of the home health care services sector. However, these trends are not going to deliver significant benefits for companies as the US home health care services sector is becoming extremely customer-centric and companies still lack proper communication with their customers. This increases the need to conduct customer satisfaction analysis to devise strategies that can address the changing requirements of their customers and improve patient satisfaction apart from providing a competitive advantage for companies.

The business challenge: The client is one of the leading hospice care providers in the United States. Despite offering a variety of services such as in-home skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medical social work, home aides, and bereavement services, many customers were moving to their competitor's brands due to which company was facing significant revenue losses. Dwindling profit margins compelled the client to employ Infiniti Research's customer intelligence services and identify their target customers. They required customer satisfaction analysis to develop a detailed survey report of all their customers’ experience to analyze their shortcomings. The home health care services provider was even interested in designing specific services for similar customers for strengthening their competitive advantage.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “Customer satisfaction analysis is becoming a necessity for home health care services providers to meet the needs of their target audience and increase the overall revenue of their company.”

The solution offered: Infiniti Research’s customer satisfaction analysis engagement helped the home health care services provider to gain detailed insights into their customer’s requirements. The customer analysis solution helped them analyze the overall experience of their customers with the company and suggested ways to improve services according to those requirements. This improved the experience level of their customers and created a better brand value for the company. The trust developed also resulted in a significant rise in the customer retention rate. The engagement also helped them to enhance customer experience and increase profitability for the home health care services provider.

Infiniti Research’s customer satisfaction analysis engagement helped the client to:

Escalate profit margins by 27%.

Increase the customer retention rate.

Infiniti Research’s customer satisfaction analysis engagement offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing their services according to the patients’ requirements.

Creating a better brand value.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

