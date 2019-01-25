Customer Satisfaction Analysis: A New Age Approach for Businesses to Increase Brand Value and Escalate Profit Margins by 27%

A renowned customer intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research,
has recently announced the completion of their new customer
satisfaction analysis engagement for a home health care services
provider. The study gives a clear understanding of how customer
satisfaction analysis solutions can improve better profit margins
for home health care services providers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005199/en/
Customer satisfaction analysis engagement for a home health care services provider. (Graphic: Business Wire)
With the rise in the aging population in the United States, the demand
for cost-effective home
healthcare services is continuously growing. The economic
downturn, healthcare reform legislation, and changing preferences of
seniors in America are further contributing to the growth of the home
health care services sector. However, these trends are not going to
deliver significant benefits for companies as the US home health care
services sector is becoming extremely customer-centric and companies
still lack proper communication with their customers. This increases the
need to conduct customer satisfaction analysis to devise
strategies that can address the changing requirements of their customers
and improve patient satisfaction apart from providing a competitive
advantage for companies.
The business challenge: The
client is one of the leading hospice care providers in the United
States. Despite offering a variety of services such as in-home skilled
nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, medical social work,
home aides, and bereavement services, many customers were moving to
their competitor's brands due to which company was facing significant
revenue losses. Dwindling profit margins compelled the client to employ
Infiniti Research's customer intelligence services and identify their
target customers. They required customer satisfaction analysis to
develop a detailed survey report of all their customers’ experience to
analyze their shortcomings. The home health care services
provider was even interested in designing specific services for similar
customers for strengthening their competitive advantage.
According to the experts at Infiniti Research, “Customer
satisfaction analysis is becoming a necessity for home health
care services providers to meet the needs of their target audience
and increase the overall revenue of their company.”
The solution offered: Infiniti
Research’s customer satisfaction analysis engagement helped the home
health care services provider to gain detailed insights into their
customer’s requirements. The customer analysis solution helped them
analyze the overall experience of their customers with the company and
suggested ways to improve services according to those requirements. This
improved the experience level of their customers and created a better
brand value for the company. The trust developed also resulted in a
significant rise in the customer retention rate. The engagement
also helped them to enhance customer experience and increase
profitability for the home health care services provider.
Infiniti Research’s customer satisfaction
analysis engagement helped the client to:
Infiniti Research’s customer satisfaction
analysis engagement offered predictive insights on:
