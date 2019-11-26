Log in
Customer Segmentation Analysis Improves Marketing Results for a Fashion Retail Brand | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Know How

11/26/2019 | 02:32pm EST

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest customer segmentation analysis for a fashion retail brand. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis helped a fashion retail brand based out of Central Europe improve their wallet share and increase overall revenue by 20%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005576/en/

The key challenges faced by the client include:

  • Examining the changing needs and requirements of customers
  • Identifying customer segments with the highest profit potential
  • Understanding the prevailing market dynamics and developments in the European fashion retail industry

Our customer segmentation analysis can help you to optimize your product offerings, marketing and sales strategies to better meet the needs and requirements of your customer segments. Request a free proposal today.

Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis comprised of:

  • Customer needs assessment to analyze the changing needs and demands of different customer segments
  • Market segmentation analysis to group customers with similar needs and requirements together
  • Marketing and sales strategy to devise targeted marketing strategies for different customer segments
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our customer segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts.

Customer segmentation analysis can help you to effectively allocate marketing resources and maximize cross and up-selling opportunities. Contact us to leverage our customer segmentation analysis.

The customer segmentation analysis helped the fashion retail brand to:

  • Identify profitable and under-served customer segments
  • Determine the profit potential of different customer segments
  • Define a unique value proposition
  • Adopt a customer-centric business model
  • Increase customer retention rate by 2X
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
