Customer Segmentation Analysis helps a European Telecom Industry Client Boost Sales | Infiniti's Recent Successful Client Engagement

The telecom industry continues to grow at a steady pace. However, many telecom companies are struggling to make the most of these opportunities. Our industry experts analyzed the market and answered the question – “What is the biggest roadblock for telecom companies currently?” The roadblock they identified is the lack of customer-centricity of business models. Additionally, companies were unable to develop tailored marketing strategies and focus sales on target segments. To overcome these challenges, top telecom companies are now leveraging customer segmentation analysis solutions. These solutions help client segment their large customer base into different groups and create tailored marketing strategies. To leverage our expertise in customer segmentation analysis, and dominate the market, request a free proposal.

“To win back the market share, the client launched a new growth plan. However, the new growth strategy did not help the client in addressing the complex issues eroding the company’s growth. This was because the client lacked a unified view of its customers’ issues and products to keep pace with their growing digital communication needs,” says a customer segmentation analysis expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a leader in the European telecom industry, was witnessing a steady decline in revenues and losing market share to competitors. To recover market share, the client launched a new growth strategy. However, it did not help the client address the complex issues that were plaguing the company’s growth. Therefore, the client leveraged Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis, to gain a comprehensive view of customers’ issues, and keep pace with the growing need for digital communication. In the six weeks of the customer segmentation analysis, the client also sought to segment their large customer base, alter their marketing strategy, and enhance distribution strategies.

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the European telecom sector client, which included the following:

Segmenting the large customer base into different groups and designing tailored growth strategies

Developing a process for outsourcing sales and delivery of new communication services

Reversing declining revenue and enhancing profitability and recommending the launch of specific networking services for customers

Business Outcome:

By leveraging Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis, the client was able to achieve its revenue goal, and establish an account planning process. The client was also enabled to align sales, delivery, products, and pricing to increase sales of services. Additionally, the client was able to acquire new customers, upgrade services, and focus sales on targeted customers. Within the first year, the client exceeded its growth target by 11% and grew its networked services business by 17%. Further, leveraging Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis helped the client boost company sales by an additional 30%.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

