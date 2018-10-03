Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the
completion of their latest customer
segmentation engagement on the vegan food market. The client, a
well-known player in the vegan food market, wanted to predict the total
future value of their business with an aim of addressing each customer
group in a way that is most likely to contribute to their future value.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005659/en/
Customer Segmentation for A Leading Vegan Food Products Manufacturer Helps Scale Their Business Operations (Graphic: Business Wire)
According to the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig,
“It is now vital for businesses in the vegan food market to adopt
robust customer segmentation strategies as companies in this market are
increasingly facing difficulty in scaling up their sustainability.”
Customer segmentation solutions help companies to analyze customers and
gain a clearer picture of their customer base, which, in turn, will
enable them to segment their businesses into distinct groups. Customer
segmentation analysis proves to be highly beneficial for organizations
to cluster their customers and target those segments with suitable
marketing strategies.
Book
a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig’s analytics solutions can
help you.
With the help of the customer segmentation model, the client was able to
gain an in-depth understanding of how their best customers are segmented
within the global food industry. The client was also able to greatly
boost their customer retention strategies.
This customer segmentation solution provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Gain an in-depth understanding of the customer base
-
Scale the business operation
-
To know more about the benefits of customer segmentation solution, speak
to an expert
This customer segmentation solution offered
predictive insights on:
-
Segmenting business into distinct groups
-
Tailoring the customer experience
-
To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our solution, request
a proposal
About Quantzig
Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US,
UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted
our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities
to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm
consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For
more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005659/en/