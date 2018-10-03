Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation engagement on the vegan food market. The client, a well-known player in the vegan food market, wanted to predict the total future value of their business with an aim of addressing each customer group in a way that is most likely to contribute to their future value.

According to the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig, “It is now vital for businesses in the vegan food market to adopt robust customer segmentation strategies as companies in this market are increasingly facing difficulty in scaling up their sustainability.”

Customer segmentation solutions help companies to analyze customers and gain a clearer picture of their customer base, which, in turn, will enable them to segment their businesses into distinct groups. Customer segmentation analysis proves to be highly beneficial for organizations to cluster their customers and target those segments with suitable marketing strategies.

With the help of the customer segmentation model, the client was able to gain an in-depth understanding of how their best customers are segmented within the global food industry. The client was also able to greatly boost their customer retention strategies.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain an in-depth understanding of the customer base

Scale the business operation

This customer segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Segmenting business into distinct groups

Tailoring the customer experience

