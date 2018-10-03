Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Customer Segmentation Helps Scale Business Operations for a Leading Vegan Food Products Manufacturer – a Quantzig Engagement Summary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 05:55pm CEST

Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation engagement on the vegan food market. The client, a well-known player in the vegan food market, wanted to predict the total future value of their business with an aim of addressing each customer group in a way that is most likely to contribute to their future value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005659/en/

Customer Segmentation for A Leading Vegan Food Products Manufacturer Helps Scale Their Business Oper ...

Customer Segmentation for A Leading Vegan Food Products Manufacturer Helps Scale Their Business Operations (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the customer segmentation experts at Quantzig, “It is now vital for businesses in the vegan food market to adopt robust customer segmentation strategies as companies in this market are increasingly facing difficulty in scaling up their sustainability.”

Customer segmentation solutions help companies to analyze customers and gain a clearer picture of their customer base, which, in turn, will enable them to segment their businesses into distinct groups. Customer segmentation analysis proves to be highly beneficial for organizations to cluster their customers and target those segments with suitable marketing strategies.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig’s analytics solutions can help you.

With the help of the customer segmentation model, the client was able to gain an in-depth understanding of how their best customers are segmented within the global food industry. The client was also able to greatly boost their customer retention strategies.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the customer base
  • Scale the business operation
  • To know more about the benefits of customer segmentation solution, speak to an expert

This customer segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Segmenting business into distinct groups
  • Tailoring the customer experience
  • To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our solution, request a proposal

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pSHARING SERVICES : NetworkNewsBreaks – Sharing Services, Inc. (SHRV) Adds Herbalife International Founder as Business Strategist
AQ
06:45pINVESTEC : ASSET MANAGEMENT - Investec unit in bid to shed ‘out of Africa’ image
AQ
06:45pFIVE : CONSTRUCTION WOES - Group Five forced to shift to new businesses to survive
AQ
06:45pASCENDIS HEALTH : A WEE DRAM - Ascendis faces tough climb in bid to overcome mountain of debt
AQ
06:45pAFCON : AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS - Seychelles must be taken seriously, says Baxter
AQ
06:45pRELIANT BANCORP, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:45pXEROX : ConnectKey-enabled devices earn the leading global ecolabel for the IT sector from Green Electronics Council
AQ
06:45pRAPS Releases Results of Compensation Survey of Regulatory Professionals
GL
06:44pTECH MAHINDRA : IAI/ELTA, Tech Mahindra Announce Cybersecurity Partnership
AQ
06:44p03/10/2018. ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH THE COMPANY HAS SCHEDULED A CONFERENCE CALL AT 4 : 00 PM (Spanish time) to explain the results.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent
5DAIMLER : North American orders for semi-trucks surge in September

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.