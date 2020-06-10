Log in
Customer Segmentation Strategy Aligns a Telecom Company's Growth Strategy with Customers' Needs | Infiniti's New Success Story

06/10/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on customer segmentation analysis. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to exceed its growth target by 11% and maintain leadership in the fast-evolving telecom market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005641/en/

The business challenge: As revenue continued declining in some of the core services, the telecom market client started losing ground to its competitors. To win back the market share, the client launched a new growth plan. However, the new growth strategy did not help the client in addressing the complex issues eroding the company’s growth. This was because the client lacked a unified view of its customers’ issues to keep pace with their growing digital communication needs. As such, they partnered with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer segmentation analysis.

By leveraging Infiniti’s customer segmentation solution, the client also wanted to:

  • Segment a large customer base into a more manageable group
  • Alter marketing focus and strategy to meet the needs of the different segments
  • Enhance distribution strategies
  • Create targeted strategies that capture customers’ attention

How can companies in the telecom industry prepare for the rebound and ensure business continuity? Our COVID-19 business continuity support solutions can help clients in the telecom market to understand the change in volumes and values post the COVID-19 crisis. Request a FREE proposal.

Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis helped the telecom industry client to:

  • Exceed its growth target by 11%
  • Acquire new customers and retain valuable ones with responsive and cost-effective call center support and different pricing strategies
  • Upgrade services to provide customers with superior service
  • Focus sales around targeted customers and align sales, delivery, service, and products around services growth

The COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the need for significant changes in the telecom industry. Request more info to learn how our experts can help telecom service providers to survive the crisis and ensure business continuity.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


