Customer Survei in November 2019: Consumer Optimism Gaining Strength

The latest edition of the Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in November 2019 indicated that consumer optimism had gained strength, with the Consumer Confidence Index increasing to 124.2 from 118.4 the month earlier. Consumer optimism increase were reported in November 2019 by respondents from all spending brackets.

Consumers were more upbeat regarding their perception of current economic dynamics and expectations concerning future economic conditions. Consumer optimism over current economic conditions was boosted by better perception regarding job availability, incomes, and buying durable goods. Meanwhile favourable consumer expectations of business conditions, job availability, and future income helped improve consumer perception of upcoming economic dynamics.

The survey respondents predicted milder inflationary pressures in the next three months (February 2020), as confirmed by a decline in the 3-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) from the previous period. Nevertheless, consumers expected a build-up of inflationary pressures in the next six months as seasonal demand for goods and services spikes during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Full survey results are available on the Bank Indonesia website under the Consumer Survey.