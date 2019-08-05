Log in
Customer Survey in July 2019: Consumers Remain Optimistic

08/05/2019 | 11:25pm EDT
Judul :
Judul
Customer Survey in July 2019: Consumers Remain Optimistic
Tanggal :
06-08-2019
Sumber Data :
Sumber Data
​​​​Communication Department
Kontak :
Kontak
​​Contact Center BICARA : (62 21) 131 e-mail : bicara@bi.go.id
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08.00-16.00 West Indonesia Time
Page Content

The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in July 2019 revealed how consumer optimism had been maintained, with the Consumer Confidence Index remaining in optimistic territory (>100) at a level of 124.8 in the reporting period. Based on conditions in the previous period, however, consumer optimism had retreated from 126.4.

Consumer optimism was buoyed by improving expectations of future economic conditions. The respondents predicted rising incomes in the next 6 months, which raised expectations concerning future economic conditions as indicated by a stronger Consumer Expectation Index (CEI). Meanwhile, the Current Economic Condition Index (CECI) was observed to decline on the previous period, weighed down by weaker consumer confidence regarding current job availability.

The Survey also showed how consumers expected an accumulation of inflationary pressures in the next 6 months (January 2020) in line with the cyclical spike in demand for goods and services during beginning of year period. This was confirmed by an uptick in the 6-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) to 174.9 from 170.3 in the previous period.

Comprehensive survey analysis is available on the official Bank Indonesia website.

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 03:24:07 UTC
