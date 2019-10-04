Customer Survey in September 2019: Consumer Optimism Maintained

Page Content

The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia in September 2019 revealed that consumer confidence has been maintained despite retreating slightly, as reflected by a Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) reading in the optimistic zone (above 100) at a level of 121.8, notwithstanding a moderate decline from 123.1 the month earlier.

Consumer optimism was maintained as consumers remained upbeat on current economic conditions coupled with growing expectations concerning future economic dynamics. Consumer perception of current economic conditions has remained positive due to confidence in current incomes. Meanwhile, consumer expectations of economic conditions in the next 6 months were characterised by higher expectations of income and job availability.

The survey respondents predicted relatively stable inflationary pressures in the next 6 months (March 2020) despite rising slightly, as confirmed by a relatively stable 6-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) of 170.6 compared with 170.0 the month earlier. Consumers cited controlled goods prices in most regions for inflation stability.

Full survey results are available on the bank Indonesia website under the Consumer Survey.