Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Customer complaints against Canadian telecoms jump to record

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 05:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman uses a mobile device while walking past a Bell payphone in Ottawa

Complaints against Canadian telecoms operators spiked by more than a third in the year ending July 2019 to a record, with billing issues emerging as the most frequently raised issue, a federal complaints bureau said on Thursday.

Bell Canada, a unit of BCE Inc, was responsible for 30% of all complaints, Rogers Telecommunications accounted for almost 10%, and Telus Corp for 8%, according to the annual report of the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS).

The bureau received a record around 19,300 complaints between August 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019 - up 35% from roughly 14,200 in the previous year, and registering a 145% increase over the past five years. About 91% of the complaints have been resolved.

Howard Maker, commissioner of the CCTS, believes the increase is due to service provider behavior.

"It's a competitive marketplace," he told Reuters. "In that environment, sometimes things go awry."

In addition, the CCTS has been "making strides in public awareness" of the bureau's existence, Maker said, and that 2018-19 is the first year that TV complaints have been included in their mandate - all of which contributed to the increase.

Billing issues represented almost half of all 47,400 issues raised, CCTS said.

The other complaints mainly related to disclosure issues and breach of contractual terms or obligations, the report added.

Canada's telecoms industry was in the spotlight in last month's federal election, with voters complaining about cellphone bills which are among the highest in the world. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government has promised to cut the phone bills by 25% and the industry is lobbying against the planned move. [nL2N27S14G]

BCE, Rogers Communications, Telus Corp, Shaw Communications and Quebecor Media account for 85% of the broadcast and telecommunications industry's C$67.6 billion ($50.8 billion) revenues in 2017 in Canada, the most recent government figures show.

Bell Canada acknowledged that it has further to go but has "invested significantly" in service and is seeing continued improvement, spokesman Nathan Gibson said in an email to Reuters.

Rogers has started to see progress in its plan to improve customer experience, Eric Agius, senior vice president of customer care, said in an email.

Telus admitted there is still work to be done, adding it will continue to improve based upon customer feedback, Tony Geheran, executive vice president and chief customer officer at Telus said.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

By Moira Warburton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BCE INC. 0.28% 63.85 Delayed Quote.17.93%
QUEBECOR INC. 0.00% 33.24 Delayed Quote.17.12%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.79% 63.75 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.51% 27.43 Delayed Quote.10.32%
TELUS CORPORATION -0.04% 50.08 Delayed Quote.10.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pChina Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- update
DJ
05:26pCustomer complaints against Canadian telecoms jump to record
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pOil ends mixed, pressured by U.S. tensions with China over rights bill
RE
04:14pOil ends mixed, pressured by U.S. tensions with China over rights bill
RE
03:20pA Tight Job Market Insulates a Slowing Economy -- -2-
DJ
03:20pA Tight Job Market Insulates a Slowing Economy -- and Perhaps Trump, Too
DJ
03:18pLABRADOR IRON MINES : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC. : AXIS AUTO FINANCE : Announces Record Originations and Revenue for Q1 Fiscal 2020
2GLORY SUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED : GLORY SUN FINANCIAL : PROXY FORM FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
3MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. : MARKSMEN ENERGY : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Three and Nine Month..
4PENINSULA ENERGY : China's free trade zones open doors wider to foreign investors
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Australian watchdogs seek closer cooperation as scandals multiply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group