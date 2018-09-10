Customers Bancorp : September 10, 2018 Customers Bank Expands Leadership Roles, Names George Maroulis and Timothy D. Romig as Market Presidents and to the Office of the Chair

The Office of the Chair oversees all strategic planning, implementation and operations for the Bank

Wyomissing, Pa. (September 10, 2018) - Customers Bank, the region's leading super-community bank with operations in Pennsylvania, D.C., Illinois, New York, New Jersey and New England, is pleased to share that it has named two new leaders to the Office of the Chair: George Maroulis, Executive Vice President, Managing Director & Market President - NY Metro, Chicago & Washington, D.C., and Timothy D. Romig, Executive Vice President, Managing Director & Market President - Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

As members of the Office of the Chair, Maroulis and Romig will work directly with Jay Sidhu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Ehst, President and Chief Operating Officer; and other bank leaders to drive the planning and implementation of Customers Bank's long- and short-term strategies, while overseeing daily operations across the Bank's geographic footprint. Together, Maroulis and Romig bring more than 60 years of commercial, private and industrial banking experience to the Office of the Chair, and they have served as leaders with Customers Bank since 2013 and 2010, respectively.

'George and Tim have been driving forces behind Customers Bank's growth since they joined the organization, delivering critical thinking, good judgment and exemplary leadership in every situation that they encounter,' said Sidhu. 'The benefits of their passion and dedication are felt equally by Customers Bank and by each customer in the regions that they serve. I am pleased to name them to the Office of the Chair, and I look forward to working with them more closely in this capacity.'

About George Maroulis

Maroulis presently manages banking groups that deliver the bank's products and services though a single-point-of contact, high-tech, high-touch model. Implementing this banking model at Customers Bank propelled the division from a start-up phase to sourcing and managing more deposits than the deposit footings of more than 5,180 banks in U.S. When ranking the division by deposits, this places the Bank within the top 6% of all banks in the US.

This successful banking model closely aligns the interests of clients, shareholders, banking groups, regulators and managers through a model that rewards longstanding client relationships and high-quality credits, discouraging transactional relationships and excessive risk taking.

Prior to working with Customers Bank, Maroulis held successful client-facing and management roles at Bank of America, Fleet Bank, Citibank and other notable New York-area institutions. Maroulis began his career at The Dime Savings Bank of New York in 1990 and he studied political science and economics at Columbia University.

About Timothy D. Romig

Timothy D. Romig currently serves as Executive Vice President, Managing Director & Market President - Pennsylvania and New Jersey for Customers Bank. He oversees all banking in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and also leads the bank-wide Small Business Administration (SBA) program.

Romig has been in commercial banking for nearly 35 years. Prior to joining Customers Bank in 2010, Romig was employed for 12 years with VIST Financial Corp. in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. While at VIST, he served as Senior Vice President of commercial lending with management responsibilities for the commercial lending teams in Wyomissing and Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Romig also spent 15 years with Keystone Financial Corp. and its acquired companies.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank. Customers Bank is a community-based, full-service bank with assets of approximately $11.1 billion at June 30, 2018. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families through offices in Pennsylvania, District of Columbia, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey. Committed to fostering customer loyalty, Customers Bank uses a High Tech/High Touch strategy that includes use of industry-leading technology to provide customers better access to their money, as well as Single Point of Contact banking by appointment at customers' homes or offices 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers Bank offers a continually expanding portfolio of loans to small businesses, multi-family projects, mortgage companies and consumers. Customers Bancorp, Inc. voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information about Customers Bancorp, Inc. can be found on the Company's website, www.customersbank.com.