Customers Encourage Customers to Help Make Shopping Safer for Everyone in Stop & Shop's New Ad Campaign

04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

QUINCY, Mass., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop customers have taken a starring role in the company’s new ad campaign, which encourages shoppers to do their part to help make grocery stores safer for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer’s new “Please” campaign, which starts this week on television and radio stations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, provides suggestions on simple steps that customers can take to increase safety for store associates and fellow customers. Corresponding print and digital ads are expanding the campaign’s reach.

Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop, said, “While the impact of the pandemic has left none of our communities untouched, Stop & Shop’s extraordinary associates have stood firm in their commitment to keeping our stores open and accessible. We are dedicated to our customers and appreciate them continuing to do everything they can do to help make shopping safer. We also appreciate the willingness of our shoppers to urge others to take steps to protect everyone’s health: shopping solo, respecting one-way aisles, wearing a mask while shopping and respecting social distancing guidelines.”

Stop & Shop has implemented extensive safety measures throughout its stores, including: strict customer capacity limits; clear plastic barriers at all registers; added space between check outs; masks and gloves for all associates; robust cleaning and sanitizing procedures; and disinfecting wipes near store entrances so customers can wipe down carriages, hand baskets and ScanIt! devices. Stop & Shop was the first major grocery chain to offer dedicated, early shopping hours for customers age 60 and above and those who are immunocompromised. Stop & Shop is also providing thousands of meals each day for hospital workers in some of the areas hardest hit by the pandemic.

Stop & Shop this week also joined the United Food & Commercial Workers union (UFCW) in calling for grocery store workers to be deemed extended first responders or emergency personnel. Such a designation would provide front-line food retail employees with access to virus testing, emergency daycare and support services for them and their families.  

More information about Stop & Shop’s efforts to care for our communities during the COVID-19 emergency can be found here.

About Stop & Shop
A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs more than 61,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

A video accompanying this announcement can be found at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cb85b58-65be-4084-b987-c34bee7e5431

Jennifer Brogan  
(774) 279-1467
jennifer.brogan@stopandshop.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
