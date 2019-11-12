Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Customers Successfully Apply Formetrix L-40 Material and 3D Printing in Several Automotive Production Tooling Trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:05am EST

Results of Hot Stamping, Aluminum Die Casting, and Cold Forming

Applications to be Showcased at FormNext 2019

Formetrix, Inc., a designer and producer of proprietary, high-performance, steel alloys for additive manufacturing, announces that it will exhibit at FormNext International from November 19 – 22, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Formetrix booth (Formetrix Inc. in Hall 11, Level 0, B03) to receive more information on the following additive manufacturing applications of its L-40 tool steel powder:

  • Hot Stamping: A stamping die insert produced using L-40 and additive manufacturing entered production in late 2018 at a Tier One Automotive supplier in Windsor, Canada. This stamping die recently surpassed 100,000 parts and continues to produce at specified quality levels. L-40 was printed onto a base of wrought H-13 to meet the stringent cost goals.
  • Aluminum Die Casting: A large aluminum die cast mold was printed with Formetrix’s L-40 powder and put into service at a Tier One Automotive supplier in Germany in 2018. This tool recently produced its 50,000th casting and continues in service.
  • Cold Forming: A Tier One fastener supplier to the Automotive industry worked closely with Formetrix to design and 3D print a set of highly-complex Compression Dies to apply advanced thread profiles and lower lead times. The supplier successfully made an initial run of 30,000 fasteners with these L-40 based compression dies, validating the concept of fast and affordable production of customized fasteners.

In all three of these cases, Formetrix’s L-40 AM tool steel powder allowed the Tier One suppliers to capture the many benefits of additive manufacturing (increased tool complexity, design freedoms, lower part cycle times, streamlined tooling logistics, etc.) while maintaining or increasing part quality and tool life.

About Formetrix:
Formetrix designs patented steel alloys for 3D printed components such as tooling for molding, casting and stamping within the industrial, automotive, oil and gas, and heavy machinery markets. Formetrix’s expertise is in the design and manufacture of steel alloys with exceptional material properties for 3D printing processes. Formetrix’s high-performance, steel alloys offer a unique combination of benefits such as higher hardness, higher ductility, and higher wear resistance compared to existing alternatives. Formetrix was formerly known as NanoSteel’s Additive Manufacturing business unit and was spun out as a stand-alone, independent company in August of 2018.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aIMPERIAL OIL LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:22aGALAXY DIGITAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : October 2019 Month End AUM
AQ
08:22aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:21aCALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aXPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aINFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aSCPHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:21aGROCERY OUTLET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:21aPIXELLE SPECIALTY SOLUTIONS : to Acquire Specialty Paper Business From Verso Corporation
BU
08:20aSUN COMMUNITIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group