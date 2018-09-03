Log in
Customizable Political Risk Regional Service, 2018 Subscription - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 09:53pm CEST

The "Regional and Customized Regional Service" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Made up of Country Reports that provide detailed background, analysis and forecasts on the risk of doing business in a country, with ratings based on the methods of the world-renowned Political Risk Services.

Forecasts and ratings are provided for 17 different risk areas. Includes 10 years of historical financial, economic and social data. Extensive analysis of potential policy changes including three political scenarios and profiles of key political players.

Customers can pick a current region (made up of the countries in that region) or create their own customized region (up to 15 countries).

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vrfxhh/customizable?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
