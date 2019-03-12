Log in
Customized Energy Solutions Commences Dispatch and Monitoring for Central Rivers Power Hydro Fleet

03/12/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Customized Energy Solutions (“CES”) has commenced work under an agreement with Central Rivers Powers, a Hull Street Energy affiliate, to provide operations, dispatch, and scheduling support for nine hydroelectric generating plants in New Hampshire, totalling 68 MW in nameplate capacity. The hydro plants were recently purchased by Hull Street Energy from Eversource Energy.

“CES is proud to expand the services we provide to clients in ISO-New England, and pleased to be providing services to Central Rivers Power. We appreciate Hull St Energy’s broad based experience and qualitative approach to its energy investments, and we are honored to have Central Rivers Power select our 24-hour market operations center to help maximize the value of their recent hydropower purchase,” said Erik Paulson, CES Vice President of Wholesale Market Services.

“We appreciate CES’ professionalism and demonstrated experience in the ISO-New England markets, as well as its technical capabilities with generation management. CES’ staff and energy management systems have enabled a cut-over to the new ownership without any downtime, and help us ensure safe, reliable operation of the plants.” said Todd Wynn, CEO of Central Rivers Power.

About Customized Energy Solutions

Established in 1998. Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. Serving hundreds of clients, Customized Energy Solutions offers software solutions, back office operational support, 24 hour market operations and dispatch support, and advisory services focused on asset optimization and efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of just under 10,000MWs of generation load across all the ISOs in the United States and Ontario, Canada. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies entering the markets.

About Hull Street Energy, LLC:

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that acquires, optimizes and grows middle market power businesses through the application of industry-leading risk management, efficiency enhancements and commodity contract structuring.  Hull Street Energy was established by a team with extensive, long-standing expertise in the power industry. They bring to the firm's investments a unique combination of deep technical and commercial knowledge of the electricity industry, and top-tier financial investment expertise. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, including fuel inputs, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for our investors and stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com

Media Contact:
Anila Vangjeli
Marketing Manager
avangjeli@ces-ltd.com
215.875.9440

CES logo.jpg


