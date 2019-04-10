Cut2it : Introduces New Video Platform for Content Owners and Creators

Cut2it,
a startup merging the power of video content, collaboration and shared
engagement, will showcase its new platform, Videomine, in the Innovation
Pipeline at the 2019 NAB
Show, held this week in Las Vegas. SPROCKIT,
the global marketplace connecting the world’s top market-proven emerging
companies in media, entertainment and technology, selected Cut2it based
on the company’s potential to revolutionize the industry with its
groundbreaking video platform and advanced audience engagement.
“We are thrilled to be part of the SPROCKIT Hub at NAB and demonstrate
how our unique platform will transform how content owners, creators, and
broadcasters are able to use our solution to easily share or embed
videos with or without annotations and commentary, all while still
protecting intellectual property and copyrights,” said Gaith Abdo,
Founder and CEO, Cut2it. “Videomine changes the way users engage with
video by providing instant sharing and commenting – unleashing their own
shared value of content across all media outlets.”
Media owners rightfully need to protect their assets. But we live in a
world where video sharing and commenting is one of the most popular
forms of expression. In fact, according to Wordstream,
social video generates 1200% more shares than text and image content
combined. This gap between what audiences want to do and what video
content owners enable them to do is too big. Cut2it solves this by
helping content owners acquire new multi-generational subscribers using
a patented synchronized engagement solution with virtually selected
media clips. In fact, Videomine was born out of a need after its founder
Abdo tried to clip and share the best 30 seconds of a 10-minute video of
his granddaughter’s first steps and realized it should be much easier to
share the moments we love.
Advanced Audience Engagement Through Instant Sharing
Cut2it’s new product Videomine can turn casual fans into brand advocates
with its easy instant video commenting. Ideal for content media owners
and creators, brand advocates and businesses, Videomine can increase
audience engagement by providing an entirely new way to experience video
and foster a deeper engagement and ownership. With just a few clicks,
users can select and share their favorite moments and individual ‘take’
on a clip. Content owners then get insight into what moments resonate
most based on what people are clipping and sharing, enabling them to
boost ad revenue through dynamic, data driven ad placement.
“We are working with Cut2it to adapt it to our needs to have a flexible
system for managing our diverse collections of digital assets that span
60 years of work in education and health education,” said Robert
Spielvogel, chief technology officer, Education
Development Center. “Cut2it will allow us to organize and find our
digital assets, edit and repurpose them for new uses and new audiences
while preserving and maintaining intellectual property and copyrights.
We anticipate using its features not only with our content developers
and producers, but as a platform to directly engage with learners of all
ages.”
About Cut2it
Cut2it is the industry’s most innovative video platform that has
revolutionized the way people engage with and share video. Featuring the
ability to find, select, comment, and share specific moments in any
video, Cut2it delivers advanced audience engagement, increases content
discoverability, and turns casual fans into brand advocates, all while
maintaining intellectual property and copyrights. For more information,
visit www.cut2it.com.
