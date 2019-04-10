Cut2it : Introduces New Video Platform for Content Owners and Creators

Startup Company Selected to Participate in Coveted SPROCKIT Hub at 2019 NAB Show

Cut2it, a startup merging the power of video content, collaboration and shared engagement, will showcase its new platform, Videomine, in the Innovation Pipeline at the 2019 NAB Show, held this week in Las Vegas. SPROCKIT, the global marketplace connecting the world’s top market-proven emerging companies in media, entertainment and technology, selected Cut2it based on the company’s potential to revolutionize the industry with its groundbreaking video platform and advanced audience engagement.

“We are thrilled to be part of the SPROCKIT Hub at NAB and demonstrate how our unique platform will transform how content owners, creators, and broadcasters are able to use our solution to easily share or embed videos with or without annotations and commentary, all while still protecting intellectual property and copyrights,” said Gaith Abdo, Founder and CEO, Cut2it. “Videomine changes the way users engage with video by providing instant sharing and commenting – unleashing their own shared value of content across all media outlets.”

Media owners rightfully need to protect their assets. But we live in a world where video sharing and commenting is one of the most popular forms of expression. In fact, according to Wordstream, social video generates 1200% more shares than text and image content combined. This gap between what audiences want to do and what video content owners enable them to do is too big. Cut2it solves this by helping content owners acquire new multi-generational subscribers using a patented synchronized engagement solution with virtually selected media clips. In fact, Videomine was born out of a need after its founder Abdo tried to clip and share the best 30 seconds of a 10-minute video of his granddaughter’s first steps and realized it should be much easier to share the moments we love.

Advanced Audience Engagement Through Instant Sharing

Cut2it’s new product Videomine can turn casual fans into brand advocates with its easy instant video commenting. Ideal for content media owners and creators, brand advocates and businesses, Videomine can increase audience engagement by providing an entirely new way to experience video and foster a deeper engagement and ownership. With just a few clicks, users can select and share their favorite moments and individual ‘take’ on a clip. Content owners then get insight into what moments resonate most based on what people are clipping and sharing, enabling them to boost ad revenue through dynamic, data driven ad placement.

“We are working with Cut2it to adapt it to our needs to have a flexible system for managing our diverse collections of digital assets that span 60 years of work in education and health education,” said Robert Spielvogel, chief technology officer, Education Development Center. “Cut2it will allow us to organize and find our digital assets, edit and repurpose them for new uses and new audiences while preserving and maintaining intellectual property and copyrights. We anticipate using its features not only with our content developers and producers, but as a platform to directly engage with learners of all ages.”

About Cut2it

Cut2it is the industry’s most innovative video platform that has revolutionized the way people engage with and share video. Featuring the ability to find, select, comment, and share specific moments in any video, Cut2it delivers advanced audience engagement, increases content discoverability, and turns casual fans into brand advocates, all while maintaining intellectual property and copyrights. For more information, visit www.cut2it.com.

