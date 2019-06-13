Cutting-Edge Collaboration Between Clic Technology and Opporty to Result in Ethereum Purchases on Amazon

AVENTURA, Fla., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- CLIC Technology, Inc. (OTC: CLCI) ("the Company") in collaboration with blockchain infrastructure provider and B2B platform Opporty, is set to launch a progressive browser extension which will revolutionize the e-commerce industry, allowing consumers to make everyday purchases on Amazon using the open source, public, blockchain-based distributed computing platform Ethereum. Powered by Plasma Cash design pattern for off-chain processing of an on-chain assets provided by Opporty, the new extension will bring a modern day cryptocurrency economy one step closer to becoming a reality.



Traditional Ethereum-based platforms are made to handle, on average, about 20 transactions per second, far less than what is needed for a functioning financial ecosystem. By comparison, Amazon processes upwards of 300 transactions per second, typically making it incompatible with the digital currency.



But with Opporty's Plasma Cash, CLIC Technology can now dramatically accelerate transaction speeds while reducing loads on the system. It can process a significantly larger number of transactions per second, potentially exceeding those of Visa and Mastercard.

"Bringing cryptocurrency to the e-commerce marketplace is the merging of two next-generation industries," said CLIC Technology CEO Roman Bond. "We're excited to be working on this project with Opporty, and to move forward on a number of other ambitious projects with them as well."

Currently, the two companies plan to create payment platforms processing not only Ethereum, but also any tokens based on ERC-20, ERC-721, and other Ethereum compatible standards, opening up a slew of possibilities for consumers to use digital currency in the e-commerce marketplace. It's a bold agenda for Clic, as the global e-commerce marketplace is going to reach $24.3 trillion by 2025 according to expert predictions.

Meanwhile, the Company continues to move forward with other projects, having recently initiated the pilot phase and begun onboarding clients for their new crypto-payment platform, CLICPay.

About CLIC Technology, Inc.:



The Company, a "Financial Technology" company, is the developer and marketer of new, cutting-edge blockchain products and services. It has created a revolutionary "crypto-payment gateway system" that allows consumers to use cryptocurrency to make routine purchases online and that enables merchants to accept crypto payments and receive immediate settlements in traditional fiat currencies. Market introduction of the new crypto-payment gateway system and related services is planned to occur in a phased rollout in the United States and other major markets in the coming months.

