Cutting and bending sheet metal: various processing techniques

The cutting-edge technology put in place by Minifaber, specialized in metalworking processes, allows it to accurately cut and bend sheet metal

Cutting and bending sheet metal: cutting techniques

According to the metal to be processed and the required product type, Minifaber cuts sheet metal using different techniques:

Plasma sheet cutting: plasma cutting is a cut that is made through a nozzle that blows gas at very high intensity. By means of this process, the gas is transformed into plasma thanks to an electric arc which is established between an electrode and the surface to be cut. This type of cut, carried out on a special table, is mainly used to create particular carving designs. Laser sheet cutting: laser cutting is performed to obtain extremely precise cuts. The laser beam has the ability to trigger the cut thanks to the production of energy that manages to concentrate in a single and very small point. A continuous wave of great power melts a small point in the metal. As the laser cuts, the sheet metal moves slightly and the molten metal is practically blown away. The precision of this cut allows you to make even small metal objects, and it is this feature that differentiates it from the plasma cut. Cold sheet cutting: the so-called 'cold' cutting is nothing more than a cut made by pressure stamping. This means that the heat source is replaced by sole mechanical force. The sheet is subjected to a very powerful pressure, which allows the template to pass through its thickness and, consequently, to obtain the shape from the sheet.

Thanks to the use of these techniques, Minifaber is able to cut different metals, such as iron, stainless steel, aluminum and copper.

To perfectly cut sheet metal, Minifaber can count on 4 combined punching machines and a deburring machine, designed to remove any residual metal burrs.

To learn more about Minifaber's sheet metal cutting and bending techniques, contact us! We will show you the most suitable technique to carry out the processing you need.Contact us!

Sheet cutting and bending: bending at Minifaber

Bending is a type of process that takes place exclusively cold using a machine called a bender. The bender mold exerts pressure on the flat sheet, until it bends to give it different shapes.

The Minifaber machine fleet includes 10 benders, suitable for bending different materials, such as aluminum, iron, stainless steel and copper.

There are many bending fields of application since bending sheet metal with the use of a bender is one of the best and most economical ways to create prototypes and lots even in very small series.

