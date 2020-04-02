Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cutting and bending sheet metal: various processing techniques

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:23am EDT

The cutting-edge technology put in place by Minifaber, specialized in metalworking processes, allows it to accurately cut and bend sheet metal

Cutting and bending sheet metal: cutting techniques

According to the metal to be processed and the required product type, Minifaber cuts sheet metal using different techniques:

  1. Plasma sheet cutting: plasma cutting is a cut that is made through a nozzle that blows gas at very high intensity. By means of this process, the gas is transformed into plasma thanks to an electric arc which is established between an electrode and the surface to be cut. This type of cut, carried out on a special table, is mainly used to create particular carving designs.
  2. Laser sheet cutting: laser cutting is performed to obtain extremely precise cuts. The laser beam has the ability to trigger the cut thanks to the production of energy that manages to concentrate in a single and very small point. A continuous wave of great power melts a small point in the metal. As the laser cuts, the sheet metal moves slightly and the molten metal is practically blown away. The precision of this cut allows you to make even small metal objects, and it is this feature that differentiates it from the plasma cut.
  3. Cold sheet cutting: the so-called 'cold' cutting is nothing more than a cut made by pressure stamping. This means that the heat source is replaced by sole mechanical force. The sheet is subjected to a very powerful pressure, which allows the template to pass through its thickness and, consequently, to obtain the shape from the sheet.

Thanks to the use of these techniques, Minifaber is able to cut different metals, such as iron, stainless steel, aluminum and copper.

To perfectly cut sheet metal, Minifaber can count on 4 combined punching machines and a deburring machine, designed to remove any residual metal burrs.

To learn more about Minifaber's sheet metal cutting and bending techniques, contact us! We will show you the most suitable technique to carry out the processing you need.Contact us!

Sheet cutting and bending: bending at Minifaber

Bending is a type of process that takes place exclusively cold using a machine called a bender. The bender mold exerts pressure on the flat sheet, until it bends to give it different shapes.

The Minifaber machine fleet includes 10 benders, suitable for bending different materials, such as aluminum, iron, stainless steel and copper.

There are many bending fields of application since bending sheet metal with the use of a bender is one of the best and most economical ways to create prototypes and lots even in very small series.

To learn more about Minifaber's sheet metal cutting and bending techniques, contact us! We will show you the most suitable technique to carry out the processing you need.Contact us!

Disclaimer

Minifaber S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 09:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aBritons to receive 'stop-gap' loan and credit card relief - financial regulator
RE
05:37aThai rice prices hit seven-year high on anticipated sales as coronavirus troubles rivals - exporters
RE
05:37aGROUPE PSA : is Mobilizing
BU
05:37aPAXMAN PUBL : publishes newsletter on NCCN's inclusion of scalp cooling in its guidelines for ovarian cancer and updates on pre-emptive coronavirus measures
AQ
05:35aZealand Pharma provides business update related to current COVID-19 situation
GL
05:34aTOYOTA MOTOR : BYD, Toyota Launch BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY Joint Venture to Conduct Battery Electric Vehicle R&D
AQ
05:34aSEOUL VIOSYS : and SETi's Violeds Technology Proves 99.9% Sterilization of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 30 Seconds 
BU
05:33aTEE LAND : Extraordinary General Meeting - Important Notice
PU
05:33aAVIVAGEN : Secures New Sales of OxC-beta™ in Taiwan and Thailand
PU
05:33aWAIVER : : application for an extension of time to hold the company's annual general meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
2VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
3BARCLAYS PLC : UK investors tell companies to rethink bonuses if scrapping dividends
4CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group