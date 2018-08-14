Log in
Cvent Achieves New Milestones by Adding 2500 New Customers and Winning Seven Coveted Awards in First Half of 2018

08/14/2018 | 04:29pm CEST

Customer win success reflects continued momentum and growth

Awards recognize new innovation, customer service excellence and employee satisfaction

Cvent, Inc., a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, today announced that in the first half of 2018, 2500 new customers have selected Cvent for their event management and group business needs. The impressive expansion adds to Cvent’s growing global customer base, which includes more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 and 80 percent of the Fortune 100. These customers join the more than 25,000 organizations already utilizing the Cvent platform. Cvent also announced several notable industry award wins, highlighting their continued industry impact, growth, and best-in-class technology.

"After nearly 20 years in the industry, we are extremely proud that organizations of all sizes including top brands and Fortune 500 companies continue to trust Cvent with their event management and group and transient business needs," said Chuck Ghoorah, Co-Founder and President of Sales and Marketing. "The impressive list of customers that are new to Cvent or have chosen to expand their use of our solutions, demonstrates that our Event Cloud and Hospitality Cloud platforms are best-in-class for organizations and hotels around the world."

Cvent Event Cloud

For event professionals and marketers, Cvent provides easy-to-use, integrated technology solutions to maximize the impact of meetings and events of all sizes – helping organizations plan and market events, execute onsite, engage audiences and measure and analyze results and return on investment. Organizations that chose Cvent include BMW Asia, Volkswagen, Schneider Electric, Penske Media Corporation, Forbes Media, LLC, and The University of Pittsburgh.

Cvent Hospitality Cloud

Event planners and corporate travel managers have sourced more than $16 billion dollars in business through Cvent’s online platforms this past year alone, and the Cvent Hospitality Cloud offers clients direct access to these buyers. By connecting hotels with buyers and providing technology for winning and servicing customers, the Cvent Hospitality Cloud helps hoteliers grow and own their group and corporate travel business. Organizations that chose Cvent include Omni Hotels, Marriott International, Visit Florida, Louvre Hotels, and Louisville Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Cvent continues to win industry awards across a broad spectrum of functions including technology, customer service, employee satisfaction, and product innovation. Recent award wins include:

  • Stevie Awards
    • Company of the Year, Silver
    • Tech Innovator of the Year, Reggie Aggarwal, Bronze
    • Customer Service Department of the Year, Silver International Business Award
  • Best Quality Assurance and Customer Experience, ICMI Awards
  • Best Mobile App Platform Finalist, Digiday Technology Awards
  • Top Workplace, The Washington Post
  • Best Place to Work, Washington Business Journal

About Cvent

Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management technology provider with more than 3,300 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on FacebookTwitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
