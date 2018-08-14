Cvent Achieves New Milestones by Adding 2500 New Customers and Winning Seven Coveted Awards in First Half of 2018

Cvent,
Inc., a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality
technology, today announced that in the first half of 2018, 2500 new
customers have selected Cvent for their event management and group
business needs. The impressive expansion adds to Cvent’s growing global
customer base, which includes more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500
and 80 percent of the Fortune 100. These customers join the more than
25,000 organizations already utilizing the Cvent platform. Cvent also
announced several notable industry award wins, highlighting their
continued industry impact, growth, and best-in-class technology.
"After nearly 20 years in the industry, we are extremely proud that
organizations of all sizes including top brands and Fortune 500
companies continue to trust Cvent with their event management and group
and transient business needs," said Chuck Ghoorah, Co-Founder and
President of Sales and Marketing. "The impressive list of customers that
are new to Cvent or have chosen to expand their use of our solutions,
demonstrates that our Event Cloud and Hospitality Cloud platforms are
best-in-class for organizations and hotels around the world."
Cvent Event Cloud
For event professionals and marketers, Cvent provides easy-to-use,
integrated technology solutions to maximize the impact of meetings and
events of all sizes – helping organizations plan and market events,
execute onsite, engage audiences and measure and analyze results and
return on investment. Organizations that chose Cvent include BMW Asia,
Volkswagen, Schneider Electric, Penske Media Corporation, Forbes Media,
LLC, and The University of Pittsburgh.
Cvent Hospitality Cloud
Event planners and corporate travel managers have sourced more than $16
billion dollars in business through Cvent’s online platforms this past
year alone, and the Cvent Hospitality Cloud offers clients direct access
to these buyers. By connecting hotels with buyers and providing
technology for winning and servicing customers, the Cvent Hospitality
Cloud helps hoteliers grow and own their group and corporate travel
business. Organizations that chose Cvent include Omni Hotels, Marriott
International, Visit Florida, Louvre Hotels, and Louisville Kentucky
Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Cvent continues to win industry awards across a broad spectrum of
functions including technology, customer service, employee satisfaction,
and product innovation. Recent award wins include:
-
Stevie Awards
-
Company of the Year, Silver
-
Tech Innovator of the Year, Reggie Aggarwal, Bronze
-
Customer Service Department of the Year, Silver International
Business Award
-
Best Quality Assurance and Customer Experience, ICMI Awards
-
Best Mobile App Platform Finalist, Digiday Technology Awards
-
Top Workplace, The Washington Post
-
Best Place to Work, Washington Business Journal
About Cvent
Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management
technology provider with more than 3,300 employees, 25,000 customers,
and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software
solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue
selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing,
and web surveys. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and
venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels
use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software
solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to
service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping
them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire
event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world
to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more
information, please visit Cvent.com, or
connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005471/en/