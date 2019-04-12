Cvent : Announces Renowned Restaurateur and Humanitarian, José Andrés, as a Keynote Speaker for its Annual User Conference Cvent : CONNECT

Cvent,
a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology
provider, today announced that José Andrés, one of
Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People,” will be one of the
keynote speakers this year at their annual customer conference Cvent
CONNECT. This year’s event will take place from July 8 – 11 at the
MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“Cvent CONNECT is the preeminent event for the entire meetings and
events ecosystem, and we’re looking forward to hosting more than 4,000
attendees to what is shaping up to be another incredible event,” said
Patrick Smith, Chief Marketing Officer for Cvent. "We are thrilled to
welcome José Andrés to the main stage this year. Live events drive
global economic growth and as someone who also recognizes the power of
great experiences that bring people together, he will offer our
attendees a unique perspective into what it takes to not only found and
operate a successful business, but also to maximize the impact of their
skills and passions in order to engage multiple audiences. These
insights will resonate with our attendees who work hard every day to
create and manage events that deliver incredible outcomes.”
Cvent CONNECT 2019 will be hosted at the brand new $130 million MGM
Grand Conference Center and will focus on innovations from Cvent and
their partners and the positive impact that meetings, events, and
hospitality have on the business world. The four-day conference agenda
is designed to foster connections and maximize the number of
networking opportunities among attendees. The popular Cvent CONNECT
trade show will also return this year, featuring some of the largest
convention and visitor bureaus, hotels, and destinations gathered
together under one roof.
More about José Andrés
Named one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” in both 2012
and 2018 and awarded “Outstanding Chef” and “Humanitarian of the Year”
by the James Beard Foundation, José Andrés is an
internationally-recognized culinary innovator, New York Times
bestselling author, educator, television personality, humanitarian, and
chef/owner of ThinkFoodGroup. A pioneer of Spanish tapas in the United
States, he is also known for his groundbreaking avant-garde cuisine and
his award-winning group of 31 restaurants around the world. Andrés is
the only chef globally that has both a two-star Michelin restaurant and
four Bib Gourmands. Andrés’ work has earned awards and distinctions
including the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the International
Association of Culinary Professionals and the 2015 National Humanities
Medal, one of twelve distinguished recipients of the award from the
National Endowment for the Humanities. Andrés was also named EY Master
Entrepreneur of the Year in Greater Washington for his leadership and
impact on the global business community and was awarded the
Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s Chair’s Medallion Award.
Click HERE
for more information and to register for Cvent CONNECT or visit www.cventconnect.com/us
About Cvent
Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality software company
with more than 4,000 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users
worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event
planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection,
event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and attendee
engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the planning
process to maximize the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud
partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate
travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital
marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s
sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently
and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. For more
information, please visit Cvent.com,
