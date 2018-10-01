Cvent Demonstrates Continued Commitment to World-Class Data and Information Security

New European Data Center and SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance highlight deep security across entire platform worldwide

Cvent, a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, highlighted their continued dedication to information security at the company’s annual European user conference Cvent CONNECT Europe in London. Among the announcements, Cvent unveiled their new European Data Center, allowing European customers to have full confidence in the security and safety of their data as called for by European regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The company also recently achieved SOC 1 and SOC 2 status across their entire product platform, further solidifying their market-leading position and commitment to world-class data and information security.

“The meetings and events industry is all about trust. It’s built on the idea of making face-to-face connections and establishing relationships based on a handshake. When you are creating the technology that powers these connections like we do at Cvent, the products better be able to stand up to that same level of trust,” said Ben Mayrides, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer at Cvent. “Through our continued efforts to stay at the leading edge of data protection and compliance within an ever-evolving regulatory landscape, we are able to confidently say that our platform offers some of the highest levels of security in the software marketplace today. As market leaders in event and hospitality technology, we take great pride in offering world-class security to our more than 25,000 customers and 300,000 users worldwide."

Cvent’s security and compliance efforts and achievements include:

European Data Center: This new data center will offer world-class security support like Cvent’s other data centers but will have the added benefits of having data stored locally and according to additional European data protection regulations such as GDPR.

SOC 1 / SOC 2 Compliance: Considered the gold standard for security, Cvent’s SOC 1/SOC 2 compliance ensures that Cvent has the right security in place and that controls are effective in mitigating potential risks to their business and customers.

ISO 27001-2013: Cvent’s successful achievement of ISO 27001 three years running highlights the company’s commitment to security and offers high levels of assurance to customers.

PCI DSS: For many years, Cvent has been committed to continually safeguarding cardholder data by complying with these important security standards to reduce credit card fraud and protect personal data.

GDPR: Cvent’s led the GDPR discussion from day one and has the data security and privacy resources needed to maintain compliance with this expansive regulation.

Continued Security Investments: As Cvent expands into new markets, the company is adding more dedicated security staff to augment the existing Global Security team, enhancing security measures across product lines and locations around the world.

About Cvent, Inc.

Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management technology provider with more than 3,500 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group/MICE and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

