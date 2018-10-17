Cvent Launches Its First Quarterly Group Business Outlook to Provide Hoteliers with Unique Insight into Group Booking Activity

Cvent,
a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, today
released its first quarterly Group
Business Outlook, a 24-month forward-looking report highlighting
group booking activity through the Cvent
Supplier Network. This is the first outlook Cvent has issued using
its proprietary data to inform hoteliers of key market trends and
support continued group business growth within the industry.
“Event planners source more than $16 billion dollars in business through
Cvent’s online platforms each year, making us the largest platform for
sourcing meetings and events in the world. With this kind of booking
volume, we have incredible amounts of data, giving us deep insights into
group booking activity and trends,” said Brian Berry, Senior Vice
President of Sales and Data Analytics at Cvent. “Group business is a
critical component for hoteliers when setting their segment mix and for
maximizing RevPAR [revenue per available room]. By launching a quarterly
view on the group leads being sent to the U.S. market, we’re sharing our
unique data with the industry to help hoteliers better shape their group
strategy and stay ahead of market trends.”
Key Highlights from the Q4 Group Business Outlook:
-
The third quarter of 2018 saw meeting planners award an unusually high
number of RFPs for all future dates compared to a particularly weak
third quarter of 2017. The growth rate in awarded RFPs to U.S. hotels
over the past 12 months average 11.4%, based on data from the Cvent
Supplier Network. The third quarter grew an impressive 14.7%.
-
Following a consistent decline in the average size of group blocks
over the past year, the number of room nights included in RFPs
stabilized during the third quarter, both in terms of total rooms and
peak rooms. The booking window continues to shorten and stands at
about 6 months.
-
Group booking pace for 2020 is trending in the negative with 3 of 4
quarters showing a year-over-year decline in group occupancy.
Fortunately, there is ample time for hotel sales and marketing teams
to respond and make up ground in response to this trend.
Click HERE
for the full report
About Cvent, Inc.
Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management
technology provider with more than 3,500 employees, 25,000 customers,
and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software
solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue
selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing,
and web surveys. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and
venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels
use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software
solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to
service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping
them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire
event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world
to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more
information, please visit Cvent.com, or
connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005781/en/