Cvent : Named Best Event Technology by Meetings & Events Australia

06/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

National awards program is the most prestigious in the meetings and events industry in Australia

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, was named the national winner in the Event Technology category by Meetings & Events Australia, a highly-regarded awards program that recognises and celebrates event industry achievements in Australia. The distinguished win highlights Cvent’s continued commitment to deliver world-class event marketing and management solutions to industry professionals across Australia.

Commenting on the win, Jack Ukil, Cvent Director of Sales said, "We are so proud to have received this honour. To be recognised as the leading event technology provider in the nation speaks to our deep commitment to delivering best-in-class products and service to our hundreds of customers across the region. In today’s environment, people now realize how important the meetings and events industry truly is, and we stand ready to offer our passion, expertise, and solutions to help the industry, not just recover, but thrive, in the months and years ahead.”

Meetings & Events Australia held their awards night MEALIVE 2019 virtually at ICC Sydney Studios on Friday, May 29, where the winners were announced. This was the first time that the state and national awards were presented together, and the first time it was broadcast to a live virtual audience across Australia.

The award categories encompass the entire breadth of the events sector and have been designed to encourage and recognise exceptional achievements, creativity, and outcomes for events held within Australia over a 12-month period. All the participants of the MEA National Awards competed against other professionals in the events industry.

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 30,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of events. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
